  Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
    3000 Series Airfryer L

    HD9252/21

    Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*

    Enjoy healthy food that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, thanks to Rapid Air Technology. Download the HomeID app to discover hundreds of tasty recipes every day.

    3000 Series Airfryer L

    Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*

    Thanks to Rapid Air technology

    • Rapid Air technology
    • 0.8Kg, 4.1L
    • White/rose metallic
    Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

    Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

    Rapid Air Technology, with its unique starfish design, swirls hot air to create delicious foods that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little to no added oil.

    Fry with up to 90% less fat*

    Fry with up to 90% less fat*

    The Philips Airfryer uses hot air to cook your favorite foods to crispy perfection, with up to 90% less fat.*

    Tasty Airfryer recipes for healthy living

    Tasty Airfryer recipes for healthy living

    Discover hundreds of mouthwatering Airfryer recipes that are tasty, healthy, and fast to make. The recipes in the HomeID app are curated by nutritional experts for everyday cooking.

    Recipes personalized to your preferences

    Recipes personalized to your preferences

    Receive daily recipe recommendations that suit your family’s preferences. The more you use HomeID, the better it can tailor delicious recipe ideas to your needs. Get inspired by other cooks, and follow people with similar tastes***.

    Touch screen with 7 presets

    Touch screen with 7 presets

    Touch a button and cook. Preset programs include frozen snacks, fresh fries, meat, fish, chicken drumsticks, cake and even grilled veggies.

    Keep warm function

    Keep warm function

    Enjoy your meal whenever you're ready. Hit the Keep Warm mode, and your food will stay at the ideal temperature for up to 30 minutes.

    13-in-1 Cooking functions

    13-in-1 Cooking functions

    The Philips Airfryer opens up a world of possibilities: fry, bake, grill, roast, dehydrate, toast, defrost, reheat, and many more.

    Time and energy efficient

    Time and energy efficient

    Philips Airfryers work more efficiently to save you time and energy by cooking delicious meals with up to 70% less energy and up to 50% faster than a traditional oven.****

    Homemade. Made easy.

    Homemade. Made easy.

    Unleash the full potential of your Airfryer to cook meals that are tastier and healthier. Explore time-saving features and strengthen your cooking skills to make homemade meals that you and your family love, every day.

    Airfryer experts for 10+ years

    Airfryer experts for 10+ years

    Our team of experts have been perfecting the Airfryer technology for over 10 years.

    Easy to use and clean

    Easy to use and clean

    All removable parts are dishwasher safe. Our Airfryer's QuickClean basket has a non-stick coating for easy cleaning. Frying with air also means your home will be free from the odor of traditional deep-frying.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      0.8  m
      Power
      1400  W

    • Design

      Color
      White

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      360x264x295  mm
      Weight of product
      4.55  kg

    • General specifications

      Product features
      • Automatic shut-off
      • Cool wall exterior
      • Dishwasher safe
      • On/off switch
      • Ready signal
      • Temperature control
      • Power-on light
      • Quickclean
      • LED display
      • Patented Rapid Air
      • Time control

    • Design and finishing

      Material of main body
      Plastic

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Capacity

      Basket (kg)
      kg  kg
      Pan (liter*)
      l  l
      Portions

    • Cooking Functions

      High air flow
      • • Fry
      • • Roast
      • • Grill
      • • Bake
      • • One-pot cooking
      • • Stir-fry
      • • Saute
      • • Cook from frozen
      • • Reheat
      • • Defrost
      • • Keep warm
      • • Dehydrate
      • • Toast

    • Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer
    • *Compared to fat content of Chicken and pork prepared versus a deep fat fryer and wok frying.
    • **Available only in countries with a HomeID community
    • ***Energy cost of cooking one chicken breast (AF setting 160C no preheat) or salmon filet (200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Average percentage based on internal lab measurement with products HD9280, HD9650, HD9860, HD9270, HD9285, HD9252, HD9200, HD9255, HD9880. Results might vary per product.
