2 year warranty
Discontinued
Stylish design, made to last
This smartly designed kettle allows you to read the amount of water from any angle while effectively filtering out lime scale thanks to the Micro-mesh filter. Reliable and efficient boiling, long life time!
1.5 L
2200 W
Plastic
Easy to read water level indicator from every angle due to the translucent body. The stylish stripes smartly indicate the water and cups amount as well.
Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.
The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.
Awards
4.8
of 5
18
Reviews
94%
recommend this product
shammy57
16/04/2018
United Kingdom
Great product easy to us.
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I love the design of this kettle. A great feature is the see through of the water tank and fill lines and ridges so you can easily see water levels so you know how much to boil. Good functional kettle, needs a few adjustments. I think it needs a light or something, so you know when it is on, my first use I had to keep checking I couldn't tell if I had switched it on. I would highly recommend this kettle.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9334/22 Kettle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9334/22 Kettle
Kayleigh0812
16/04/2018
United Kingdom
Great product easy to us.
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I love the design of this kettle. A great feature is the see through of the water tank and fill lines and ridges so you can easily see water levels so you know how much to boil. Good functional kettle, needs a few adjustments. I think it needs a light or something, so you know when it is on, my first use I had to keep checking I couldn't tell if I had switched it on. I would highly recommend this kettle.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9334/22 Kettle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9334/22 Kettle
Jools86
10/04/2018
United Kingdom
An essential for your kitchen
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Fantastic kettle! Limescale filter works a treat. Tea tastes much better from having this added bonus. The clear kettle body makes filling to the required amount so easy! Great quick boiling time, boils water in no time. Looks attractive in the kitchen too. Don’t hesitate to buy this kettle! You won’t be disappointed!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9334/22 Kettle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9334/22 Kettle