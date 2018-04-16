[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I was very sceptical using the new Philips Daily Collection Kettle that stated it had a filter within it to make the water cleaner!! However, when I opened the box I was immediately impressed with the smart clean looking design of the kettle and the ease at seeing the measurements of water when filling the kettle - as I cant always read the small print on some kettles. The kettle pivoted around on the stand which was great and made it easy to use for right and left handed people. Water boiled quickly and I first tasted the hot water by itself and I could honestly state the water tasted alot cleaner and refreshing. Next onto a cup of tea for hubbie, he was unaware that I was using a new kettle - his statement to me when drinking his cup of tea was "hmm I love these new tea bags, they bring out the taste of the tea better" I just smiled and left it at that..... Love Love Love this kettle - as far as I am aware they only come in white, would love to see a range of colours available to match my other kitchen acessories.