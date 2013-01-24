Home
Light Snack Kit

HD9954/01
    Light snack kit

    With this special Philips Airfryer Light snack kit, you can you can make all your favorite snacks in a healthy way. Enjoy healthy home-made veggie snacks, dry fruits and more.

    Light snack kit

    Light snack kit

      Light snack kit

      Accessories and tips to master Airfryer snacks

      • Light snack kit
      • 1x snack cover
      • 1x tongs
      • 1x recipe booklet

      Prepare your favorite snacks with the snack cover

      Prepare your favorite snacks using the snack cover. Enjoy healthy veggie snacks like kale, beets or dry fruits and also chicken wings or pork belly in an easy and quick way.

      Remove the snacks using the silicon head easy-grip tongs

      Remove the snacks using the silicon head easy-grip tongs for maximum convenience and dexterity.

      Booklet to master Airfryer Snacks

      Booklet with chef's tips, beginner's recipe and Airfryer cooking times is included.

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      You can safely put the snack cover and tongs in your dishwasher making them easier to re-use.

      Snack cover with foldable legs for easy storage

      Fold the legs of the snack cover for easy storage.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories included

        Recipe booklet
        Yes
        Snack cover
        Yes
        Tongs
        Yes

      • Design and finishing

        Material of main body
        Plated steel

      • Product Compatibility

        Compatible with
        Philips Airfryer XXL: HD963x and HD965x

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        220x275x50  mm
        Weight of product
        0.58  kg
        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        240x240x90  mm
        Weight incl. packaging
        0.73  kg

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

