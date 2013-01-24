Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Shaver series 3000

Electric shaver

HQ7240/16
Overall rating / 5
  • Comfortably close Comfortably close Comfortably close
    -{discount-value}

    Shaver series 3000 Electric shaver

    HQ7240/16
    Overall rating / 5

    Comfortably close

    This newly designed Philips Norelco shaver HQ7240 keeps it simple - close and convenient. It's close: Advanced technology guarantees a close shave. It's convenient: Simply rinses clean under the tap. And it's designed for increased comfort.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Shaver series 3000 Electric shaver

    Comfortably close

    This newly designed Philips Norelco shaver HQ7240 keeps it simple - close and convenient. It's close: Advanced technology guarantees a close shave. It's convenient: Simply rinses clean under the tap. And it's designed for increased comfort.

    Comfortably close

    This newly designed Philips Norelco shaver HQ7240 keeps it simple - close and convenient. It's close: Advanced technology guarantees a close shave. It's convenient: Simply rinses clean under the tap. And it's designed for increased comfort.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Shaver series 3000 Electric shaver

    Comfortably close

    This newly designed Philips Norelco shaver HQ7240 keeps it simple - close and convenient. It's close: Advanced technology guarantees a close shave. It's convenient: Simply rinses clean under the tap. And it's designed for increased comfort.

    Similar products

    See all series-shavers
      • -{discount-value}

      Comfortably close

      Shaves even the shortest hairs

      Superior Lift & Cut system

      Superior Lift & Cut system

      Dual blade system: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

      Reflex Action system

      Reflex Action system

      Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

      Spring released pop-up trimmer

      Spring released pop-up trimmer

      Full width, pop-up trimmer is perfect for grooming sideburns and moustache.

      Precision Cutting System

      Precision Cutting System

      The Philips shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.

      Individually floating heads

      Individually floating heads

      Align the razor sharp blades of your Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.

      Washable shaver

      The water resistant Philips shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Contour following
        • Reflex Action system
        • Individual floating heads
        Shaving system
        • Precision Cutting System
        • Super Lift & Cut technology
        Styling
        Precision trimmer

      • Ease of use

        Charging
        Corded/cordless
        Charging
        8 hours
        Shaving time
        10 days
        Display
        • Battery full indicator
        • Charge indicator
        Cleaning
        Washable

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap

      • Power

        Run time
        30  min

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          • -{discount-value}

          Recently viewed products

            • -{discount-value}

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item