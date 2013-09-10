2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR2000/70
Tough blending made easy
This Philips blender offers a 350 W motor, 1.5 l jar and 5 star blade combined to create perfect end results. It's blending made easy.
350W
1.5 L Plastic Jar
2 speed and pulse
5 star blade
All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.
Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar.
Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.
2.4
of 5
7
Reviews
Magaz
10/09/2013
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great For What I Got It For!
I got this as I wanted a Blender to make Iced Cappuccino's, it works great at blending ice when using the pulverize feature which is something that I wanted in a Blender, it is very powerful and even though I only normally use the 1'st speed I like that it has 2, overall great Blender at a cheap Price!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Blender
radleyrooster
03/10/2011
United Kingdom
Good value for money. I do hope it lasts me a long time as its very handy kitchen tool
I have enjoyed using my mixer and it does work when blending smoothies with ice but just dont try and blend purely ice (as in crushed ice for use in cocktails) as this will over tax the motor. Already made smoothies and soups and very happy with ease of use and performance the only grumble I would have is that I took the blades etc out of the jug for cleaning and thought this would be idela for putting in the dish washer however the design of the jug handle with a join in the plastic has meant that residue has been trapped inside the handle which looks a bit unsightly obviously this does not affect the use but that is why i have scored it lower on the design marking.
This review was made for Daily Collection Blender
This review was made for Daily Collection Blender
wiss
03/10/2011
United Kingdom
not bad product
good product in term of it cost price i suggest it
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Blender