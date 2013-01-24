Home
Citrus press

HR2746/80
1 Awards
    -{discount-value}

    Overall rating / 5
    A bright and colorful citrus press with an adjustable pulp selector to adjust the amount of pulp in your juice to your personal taste. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Enjoy fresh juice in seconds

      You choose smooth or pulpy juice

      • 1 L
      • 25 W
      • Pulp selector
      • Auto reverse
      Pulp selector

      Pulp selector

      For smooth or pulpy juice.

      Small and compact design

      Thanks to its very compact design the appliance can easily be stored in small spaces and cupboards.

      Juice jug

      Keep your juice fresh for longer in this juice jug.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity jug
        1 L
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Cord length
        1,2 m
        Power
        25 W
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • General specifications

        Pulp selector
        Yes
        Pulp sweeper
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Dust cover
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Bright white with orange accents
        Material excl. jug
        PP

