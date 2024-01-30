Search terms

5000 Series

Blender

HR2765/00
    Blend beyond the limits

    Enrich your culinary canvas with Philips 5000 Series Blender. Enjoy finest blends even from the recipes with frozen fruits, ice cubes, and nuts. Sleek design for your kitchen counter. Detachable dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning. See all benefits

      Blend beyond the limits

      Prepare smoothies, dips, sauces, pastes, and more

      • Blender
      Finest blends with ProBlend Plus technology

      Finest blends with ProBlend Plus technology

      Motor, blades, and tumbler designed to work together for perfect results so that you can have finest blends even from the recipes with ice cubes, nuts, and frozen fruits.

      800 W ProBlend Plus motor for effortless blending

      800 W ProBlend Plus motor for effortless blending

      The ProBlend Plus motor creates a fast circulation of the ingredients for effortless blending

      ProBlend Plus blades for silky-smooth texture

      ProBlend Plus blades for silky-smooth texture

      The ProBlend Plus blade crushes and blends the hardest ingredients into finest texture thanks to long, thick, and sharp 6 blades

      ProBlend Plus tumbler for perfect circulation of ingredients

      ProBlend Plus tumbler for perfect circulation of ingredients

      The ProBlend Plus tumbler pushes the ingredients back to the circulation thanks to its ribs so that everything is evenly blended for smooth results.

      700 ml tumbler with lid for storage or on-the-go

      700 ml tumbler with lid for storage or on-the-go

      Blend and go with the handy 700 ml tumbler. Make your daily smoothie, then pop on a leak-proof lid to take it with you. Or store it in the fridge for later. The tumbler is made with Tritan from Eastman, it is 100% BPA free, shatter-resistant, and dishwasher-safe.

      Elegant compact design suits every kitchen

      Elegant compact design suits every kitchen

      Add stylish touch to your kitchen. Stainless steel design with a compact footprint and detachable parts for easy storage.

      Versatile personal blender makes all your favorite recipes

      Versatile personal blender makes all your favorite recipes

      Enjoy a wide variety of homemade recipes; velvety smoothies, creamy shakes, and thick rich sauces.

      NutriU app for all the inspiration you need

      NutriU app for all the inspiration you need

      Discover a world of delicious recipes! Explore our NutriU app for tasty drinks, soups, sauces and more plus tips and guidance for using your blender.

      Press and twist for one-touch simplicity

      Press and twist for one-touch simplicity

      The press-and-twist tumbler eliminates buttons and dials. Blend effortlessly, all in one simple motion.

      Detachable blades for easy cleaning

      Detachable blades for easy cleaning

      Rinse the detachable blades under the tap or pop them in the dishwasher for thorough cleaning.

      Dishwasher-safe for carefree daily use

      Dishwasher-safe for carefree daily use

      All detachable parts are easy to rinse and dishwasher safe. Durable tumblers and cups made with Tritan from Eastman withstand daily wash cycles for long-lasting enjoyment.

