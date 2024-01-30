Blend beyond the limits
Enrich your culinary canvas with Philips 5000 Series Blender. Enjoy finest blends even from the recipes with frozen fruits, ice cubes, and nuts. Sleek design for your kitchen counter. Detachable dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Motor, blades, and tumbler designed to work together for perfect results so that you can have finest blends even from the recipes with ice cubes, nuts, and frozen fruits.
The ProBlend Plus motor creates a fast circulation of the ingredients for effortless blending
Long, thick, and sharp 6 blades crush and blend the hardest ingredients into finest texture
Ribs in the tumblers push the ingredients back to the circulation so that your ingredients are evenly blended for smooth results.
Blend and go with the handy 700 ml and 550 ml tumblers. Make your daily smoothie, then pop on a leak-proof lid to take it with you. Or store it in the fridge for later. The tumblers are made with Tritan from Eastman, it is 100% BPA free, shatter-resistant, and dishwasher-safe.
Enjoy freshly ground coffee and spices at home with 300 ml small cup and flat blade. Use them instantly or pop on the lid to store for later. The cup is made with Tritan from Eastman, it is 100% BPA free, shatter-resistant, and dishwasher-safe.
Add stylish touch to your kitchen. Stainless steel design with a compact footprint and detachable parts for easy storage.
Enjoy a wide variety of homemade recipes; velvety smoothies, creamy shakes, thick rich sauces, and freshly ground coffee.
Discover a world of delicious recipes! Explore our NutriU app for tasty drinks, soups, sauces and more plus tips and guidance for using your blender.
The press-and-twist tumbler eliminates buttons and dials. Blend effortlessly, all in one simple motion.
Rinse the detachable blades under the tap or pop them in the dishwasher for thorough cleaning.
All detachable parts are easy to rinse and dishwasher safe. Durable tumblers and cups made with Tritan from Eastman withstand daily wash cycles for long-lasting enjoyment.
