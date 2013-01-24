Home
Viva Collection

Mixer

HR3745/11
  Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes
    Viva Collection Mixer

    HR3745/11
    The Philips mixer helps you create delicious fluffy cakes, and breads for your family. Air conic mixing allows shorter whipping time and smoother cake batter. Its powerful 400 W motor will make light work of the toughest of doughs.

    Viva Collection Mixer

    Viva Collection Mixer

HR3745/11

    The Philips mixer helps you create delicious fluffy cakes, and breads for your family. Air conic mixing allows shorter whipping time and smoother cake batter. Its powerful 400 W motor will make light work of the toughest of doughs. See all benefits

    Viva Collection Mixer

    The Philips mixer helps you create delicious fluffy cakes, and breads for your family. Air conic mixing allows shorter whipping time and smoother cake batter. Its powerful 400 W motor will make light work of the toughest of doughs. See all benefits

      Up to 25% faster* with powerful 400W motor

      • 400 W
      • 5 speeds + turbo
      • Autodriven 3L Bowl
      • Deep purple
      Conic shaped beater for maximum air incorporation

      Conic shaped beater for maximum air incorporation

      The unique conic shaped beater allows maximum incorporation of air that contributes fluffy texture and smooth cake batter

      Seamless mixing for airy batter

      Seamless mixing for airy batter

      The bowl was designed to seamlessly match the conic shaped beaters for best mixing results.

      Automatic driven 3.0L bowl for thorough mixing

      Automatic driven 3.0L bowl for thorough mixing

      The automatic driven bowl rotates to allow for better and more thorough mixing.

      Easy beater ejection button

      Easy beater ejection button

      With one simple touch you can release the beaters or dough hooks.

      Suction feet for stable mixing

      Suction feet for stable mixing

      The suction feet keeps your stand and bowl mixer stable & grounded to the surface.

      400W motor power for even the toughests of doughs

      400W motor power for even the toughests of doughs

      The powerful 400W motor will make light work of the toughest of doughs.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Double balloon beater
        • Kneading tool

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • General specifications

        Number of speed settings
        5 + turbo
        Product features
        • Cord storage
        • On/off switch
        • Turbo function

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity bowl
        3  L
        Cord length
        1.2  m
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        400  W

      • Design

        Color
        White
        Color of control panel
        Cashmere Grey

      • Finishing

        Material accessories
        Stainless Steel
        Material of main body
        ABS plastic

