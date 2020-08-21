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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Avance Collection Innergizer High Speed Blender HR3868/01
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Avance Collection Innergizer High Speed Blender
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Avance Collection Innergizer High Speed Blender
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Innergizer High Speed Blender
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Avance Collection Innergizer High Speed Blender
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Avance Collection Innergizer High Speed Blender
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Avance Collection Innergizer High Speed Blender
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Avance Collection Innergizer High Speed Blender
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Innergizer High Speed Blender
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Innergizer High Speed Blender
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Innergizer High Speed Blender
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Avance Collection Innergizer High Speed Blender HR3868/01
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Avance Collection Innergizer High Speed Blender
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Avance Collection Innergizer High Speed Blender
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Innergizer High Speed Blender
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Avance Collection Innergizer High Speed Blender
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Avance Collection Innergizer High Speed Blender
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Avance Collection Innergizer High Speed Blender
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Avance Collection Innergizer High Speed Blender
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Innergizer High Speed Blender
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Innergizer High Speed Blender
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Innergizer High Speed Blender

Discontinued

Avance CollectionInnergizer High Speed Blender

HR3868/01

5

| (10) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Unlock More Nutrients

High Speed Blender with ProBlend Extreme nutrient release technology releases 97% of nutrients from fruits and vegetables*

See all benefits

Release 97% of nutrients from fruit and vegetables

Unlock More Nutrients

  • 2000W

  • 45000 RPM

Powerful 2000 W power and 45000 RPM

Powerful 2000 W power and 45000 RPM

Powerful blending with 2000 W and 45000 RPM

ProBlend Extreme Technology

'ProBlend Extreme' nutrient release technology unlocks nutrients from cells to be absorbed by the body.

Nutritionist selected 40 smoothies recipes to fit your needs

Nutritionist selected 40 smoothies recipes to fit your needs

Nutritionist selected 40 smoothies recipes to fit your needs.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

10

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

21/08/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great product !! Love it !!

Highly recommended blended with features ! Love it !

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HR3868/01 Innergizer High Speed Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HR3868/01 Innergizer High Speed Blender

27/11/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This product is the best I have ever tried. Loved it and use it most days.

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] This blender is one of those products I never want to be without. It is fast, efficient and does exactly what it says it will. It has made almond butter with no effort. Crushed ice for my iced coffee with ease and is so effortless to use. It’s a very good looking blender so I keep it Out on the countertop at all times. I make smoothies in it every morning, it is fast, quieter than other blenders I have owned and very easy to clean. I would recommend this blender to anyone who takes their smoothie’s, nut butters and soup making seriously. It has saved me a lot of time and effort compared to my other blenders. Fantastic product. I really didn’t think a new blender could impress me this much.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HR3868/01 Innergizer High Speed Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HR3868/01 Innergizer High Speed Blender

27/11/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This product is the best I have ever tried. Loved it and use it most days.

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] This blender is one of those products I never want to be without. It is fast, efficient and does exactly what it says it will. It has made almond butter with no effort. Crushed ice for my iced coffee with ease and is so effortless to use. It’s a very good looking blender so I keep it Out on the countertop at all times. I make smoothies in it every morning, it is fast, quieter than other blenders I have owned and very easy to clean. I would recommend this blender to anyone who takes their smoothie’s, nut butters and soup making seriously. It has saved me a lot of time and effort compared to my other blenders. Fantastic product. I really didn’t think a new blender could impress me this much.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HR3868/01 Innergizer High Speed Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HR3868/01 Innergizer High Speed Blender

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Disclaimers

  1. Test conducted by independent laboratory in May 2016 with Pear, Strawberry, Beetroot, Tomato