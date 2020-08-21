[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Upon delivery & unboxing the first thing that strikes you is the high quality of the items, very closely followed by the sheer size of the blender when fully assembled ( not something thats going to fit under kitchen units or be easily stored) & then the appreciation of the stylish looks & by this time i couldn't wait to give it a try. Given it being half term & having my grandkids staying it couldn't of been a better time to try out some Smoothies & it didn't disappoint, they turned out lovely & smooth if a slight bit frothy. It also makes lovely thick milkshake & i have also tried soups which i was unsure wether to cook the veg 1st or not as the soup does warm through the blending process & there is no real info on this in the instructions. The blender is so simple to use having its own dedicated programme for smoothies as well as ones for nuts, soups & ice. Also comes with a book of smoothie recipes & an app which are good although would benefit from the addition of other recipe ideas for eg soups or nut butters etc. The blender handles most ingredients thrown at it with ease although if using the tamper when required to push down ingredients i find it doesn't quite reach the spot, it's would also be handy to be able to use this through just the blender opening without having to remove the sound dome as it feels a little awkward using through both & when using the tamper it helps to be able to hold the jug handle for stability as movement of the jug can cause the child safety feature to activate which cuts of the blender. Overall this blender is stylish, simple to use, & does a great job.