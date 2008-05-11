Enjoy homemade food in seconds Instant assembly with Click&Go Click&Go (dis)assembly system
With the Click&Go system assembling and disassembling can be done in a matter of seconds. Put on the bowl in any position, close the lid and just press the button.
Dishwasher safe accessories Powerful 800 Watt motor
Powerful 800 Watt motor to easily process large batches.
Show all features Show less features
Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Technical specifications
Color(s)
White with orange and corn husk yellow accents Cord length
100, double insulated with moulded on plug m Power
800 W Voltage
220-240 V Frequency
50 Hz Motor
Universal, radio/tv interference suppressed Speeds
2+ pulse Safety
Automatic resettable cut-off protecting the motor Bowl content
3.6 L Cake batter capacity
700 g Cleaning
Accessories
Granulating insert medium
For granulating potatoes Shredding insert fine
For fine shredding of Fruit and vegetables Stainless steel blade
For chopping, blending, kneading, pureeing, mixing Balloon beater
For whipping, whisking and emulsifying application Kneading tool
For kneading and mixing all kinds of dough Stainless steel chopping knife
For medium slicing of vegetables and fruit Shredding insert medium
For medium shredding of vegetables, fruit Blender beaker (1.5 l)
For blending, pureeing and shaking of fruits Citrus press
For pressing large quantities of citrus juice
Design specifications
Metal knife and inserts
stainless steel & ABS Balloon beater
Metal balloon, pom housing Blender handle, citrus press, kneading accessory
PP Housing, blender lid, pusher, inlay bowl
PP Insert holder
ABS Bowl, lid, blender jar, blender cup, safety cap
SAN Storage box, emulsifying disc
PP
See all specifications See less specifications
Show all Technical Specifications Show fewer Technical Specifications
Add product
Add product
Add product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
Continue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
I understand
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.