Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Viva Collection

Food processor

HR7757/01
Overall rating / 5
1 Awards
  • A fresh meal every day, conveniently A fresh meal every day, conveniently A fresh meal every day, conveniently
    -{discount-value}

    Viva Collection Food processor

    HR7757/01
    Overall rating / 5
    1 Awards

    A fresh meal every day, conveniently

    The new Viva Food Processor has a 5 in 1 set-up with a 3.4 L bowl, 2.2 L blender, metal grinder mill , juicer and citrus press. PowerChop technology allows for supreme chopping results. See all benefits

    Viva Collection Food processor

    A fresh meal every day, conveniently

    The new Viva Food Processor has a 5 in 1 set-up with a 3.4 L bowl, 2.2 L blender, metal grinder mill , juicer and citrus press. PowerChop technology allows for supreme chopping results. See all benefits

    A fresh meal every day, conveniently

    The new Viva Food Processor has a 5 in 1 set-up with a 3.4 L bowl, 2.2 L blender, metal grinder mill , juicer and citrus press. PowerChop technology allows for supreme chopping results. See all benefits

    Viva Collection Food processor

    A fresh meal every day, conveniently

    The new Viva Food Processor has a 5 in 1 set-up with a 3.4 L bowl, 2.2 L blender, metal grinder mill , juicer and citrus press. PowerChop technology allows for supreme chopping results. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all food-processor

      A fresh meal every day, conveniently

      With large bowl and jar for the whole family

      • 1000 W
      • 5 in 1 setup
      • 3.4 L bowl
      Large-capacity bowl and blender jar for the whole family

      Large-capacity bowl and blender jar for the whole family

      The extra-large 3.4-liter bowl has a working capacity of 2 liters to handle up to 7 servings of soup, 7 eggs whites or 1.7 kg of dough. A 2.2-liter blender jar handles 1.5 liters of ingredients for up to 5 smoothie portions in one go.

      Color coded accessory and speed combinations

      Color coded accessory and speed combinations

      Match the color of the speed with the color of the accessory for optimized results.

      Stainless steel blade with PowerChop technology

      Stainless steel blade with PowerChop technology

      PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result in both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!

      Dishwasher safe accessories

      Dishwasher safe accessories

      All Philips Food Processor accessories included in your box are dishwasher safe.

      1000W: Strong motor power for fast performance

      1000W: Strong motor power for fast performance

      This Philips Food Processor offers a powerful motor with 2 speeds and pulse, providing power and control to prepare all your favorite recipes.

      2 speed settings and pulse for maximum control

      2 speed settings and pulse for maximum control

      For best results, use the low speed setting (speed 1) to whip cream, beat eggs, create pastries and bread dough. The higher speed setting (speed 2) is well suited to chop onions and meats, blend soups and smoothies or shred, slice, grate or rasp vegetables.

      Citrus press and 2 glass centrifugal juicer

      Citrus press and 2 glass centrifugal juicer

      This 2 glass centrifugal juicer accessory is ideal for extracting fresh juice from all types of fruit such as apples, carrots, watermelon and grapes.

      Odour & scratch free metal mill

      Together with the strong motor, this metal mill can grind through the toughest of ingredients. Odours and taste are washed away unlike common plastic mills. Its shape allows for easy pouring.

      XXL 18cm discs for faster execution of all ingredients

      Thanks to the XXL discs (18cm), the Philips food processor will provide you a faster performance saving you time and effort while cooking.

      Reversible disc for shredding (fine and coarse)

      The reversible shredding disc (fine and coarse) is suitable for all types of vegetables.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Blade unit S-blade
        • Citrus press
        • Coarse shredding tool
        • Emulsifying tool
        • Fine shredding tool
        • Food processor tool
        • Jar
        • Kneading tool
        • Mill
        • Reversible disc
        • Adjustable slicing tool

      • General specifications

        Adjustable slicing disks
        1-7 mm
        Number of speed settings
        2 + Pulse
        Product features
        • Dishwasher safe
        • Non-slip feet
        • Pulse

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity bowl
        3.4  L
        Working capacity bowl
        2.4  L
        Capacity jar
        2.2  L
        Working capacity jar
        1.75  L
        Cord length
        1.2  m
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz
        Power
        1000  W

      • Design

        Color
        White
        Color of control panel
        Viva Purple

      • Finishing

        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material of main body
        AMS plastic

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item