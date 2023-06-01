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  • Perfect bakes from your first try Perfect bakes from your first try Perfect bakes from your first try

    Series 7000 Kitchen Machine with accessories

    HR7962/21

    Perfect bakes from your first try

    Take your baking to the next level and make perfect dough in just 3 minutes*. From bread to pastries, to sauces, soups and other homemade dishes, use the HomeID app to guide you through each recipe. Includes Blender and Mincer attachments.

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    Series 7000 Kitchen Machine with accessories

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    See all Kitchen Machine

    Perfect bakes from your first try

    Create perfect dough in just 3 minutes*

    • Dough hook, beater & whisk
    • 5.5L Bowl
    • Powerful 1000W motor
    • Includes blender accessory
    • Includes mincer accessory
    ProKnead Technology for expert-level baking

    ProKnead Technology for expert-level baking

    A unique technology that mimics the motion of the hand by pressing and stretching the dough simultaneously, for the perfect, hassle-free elastic dough in just 3 minutes.*

    HomeID App for step-by-step guidance

    HomeID App for step-by-step guidance

    Use the HomeID App in combination with the Philips Kitchen Machine so you no longer have to guess which settings to use. Choose a recipe and the app will guide you from start to finish for guaranteed perfect results.

    1.5L Glass blender attachment

    1.5L Glass blender attachment

    Complement your bakes with soups and sauces, or even a perfectly textured smoothie, thanks to our Blender with ProBlend Technology.

    Meat mincer attachment

    Meat mincer attachment

    With stainless steel blades and powerful motor, our Meat Mincer ensures fast results when making kofta kebab, sausages or meatballs (mince 1kg of meat in less than 2 minutes**)

    LED Smart Timer with automatic shut-off

    LED Smart Timer with automatic shut-off

    Simply set the Smart timer, add your ingredients and let the Kitchen Machine do the hard work for you. Focus on other steps while achieving your desired mixing results. The device automatically switches off at the end of the set time.

    Automatic Bowl Lighting

    Automatic Bowl Lighting

    Automatic bowl lighting illuminates the ingredients inside the bowl during the mixing process allowing you to clearly see the color & texture.

    Splashguard for mess-free baking

    Splashguard for mess-free baking

    Keep your counter clean with the splash guard accessory. It ensures that no ingredients leave the bowl and makes pouring easy.

    Perfect Fit Mixing provides a seamless experience

    Perfect Fit Mixing provides a seamless experience

    Scrape all the edges of the bowl, thoroughly mixing all your ingredients, thanks to perfect fit mixing.

    8 different speed settings provide complete control

    8 different speed settings provide complete control

    To fulfill all of your mixing and kneading requirements, fast or slow.

    Robust Metal Base

    Robust Metal Base

    The metal base is designed to ensure complete stability even when mixing the toughest ingredients.

    Dishwasher-safe accessories make cleaning up easy

    Dishwasher-safe accessories make cleaning up easy

    Dishwasher-safe accessoriess promise a hassle-free clean up, time after time.

    Motor Thermal Protection

    Motor Thermal Protection

    A Kitchen Machine built to last thanks to the special Motor Thermo Protection (MTP) sensor that prevents the motor overheating from frequent use.

    Powerful 1000W motor

    For perfect kneading results, even with heavy doughs.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Secondary Material
      Metal
      Pre-programmed settings
      No
      Functions
      Kneading, whisking,mixing
      Product Type
      Kitchen Machine
      Number of servings
      6
      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Interface
      Rotary knob
      Cord length
      1 m
      Cord storage
      No
      Timer
      Yes
      Technology
      ProKnead Technology
      Integrated on /off switch
      Yes
      Power light
      Yes
      Dishwasher safe parts
      Yes
      Jar material
      stainless steel
      Blade Material
      aluminium alloy
      Rotations per minute (RPM)
      22500
      BPA free
      Yes
      Pulse function
      Yes
      Blades detachable
      Yes
      Ability to crush ice
      No
      Ability to blend hot ingredients
      No
      Recipe book
      No
      Noise level (standard)
      Lc = 87 dB(A)
      Warranty
      2 years

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      1000
      Voltage
      230
      Frequency
      50
      Number in pack
      1
      Battery Product
      No

    • Compatibility

      Included Accessories 1
      beater,dough hook
      Included Accessories 2
      Whisk, Blender Jar
      Included Accessories 3
      Bowl cover, Meat Mincer
      Related Accessories 1
      User manual
      Related Accessories 2
      leaflet

    • Safety feature

      Safety certification
      Yes
      Automatic shut-off
      Yes
      Temperature indicator
      No
      Automatic blade stop
      Yes
      Child lock
      No

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      24.1
      Product Width
      43.8
      Product Height
      34.5
      Product Weight
      6.72
      Package Length
      42.8
      Package Width
      48
      Package Height
      40
      Package Weight
      12.42

    • Durability

      Case
      >90% recycled materials

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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    • Tested using 300g all purpose flour, 14g butter (room temp.), 5g instant yeast, 160ml water (37°F), knead 3’00 in speed 3.
    • *Tested with 1kg of beef, with max. speed of the Kitchen Machine
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