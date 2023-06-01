Search terms

EN
AR

Series 7000

Kitchen Machine with accessories

HR7962/21
Overall rating / 5
  • Perfect bakes from your first try Perfect bakes from your first try Perfect bakes from your first try
    -{discount-value}

    Series 7000 Kitchen Machine with accessories

    HR7962/21
    Overall rating / 5

    Perfect bakes from your first try

    Take your baking to the next level and make perfect dough in just 3 minutes*. From bread to pastries, to sauces, soups and other homemade dishes, use the NutriU app to guide you through each recipe. Includes Blender and Mincer attachments. See all benefits

    Series 7000 Kitchen Machine with accessories

    Perfect bakes from your first try

    Take your baking to the next level and make perfect dough in just 3 minutes*. From bread to pastries, to sauces, soups and other homemade dishes, use the NutriU app to guide you through each recipe. Includes Blender and Mincer attachments. See all benefits

    Perfect bakes from your first try

    Take your baking to the next level and make perfect dough in just 3 minutes*. From bread to pastries, to sauces, soups and other homemade dishes, use the NutriU app to guide you through each recipe. Includes Blender and Mincer attachments. See all benefits

    Series 7000 Kitchen Machine with accessories

    Perfect bakes from your first try

    Take your baking to the next level and make perfect dough in just 3 minutes*. From bread to pastries, to sauces, soups and other homemade dishes, use the NutriU app to guide you through each recipe. Includes Blender and Mincer attachments. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Kitchen Machine

      Perfect bakes from your first try

      Create perfect dough in just 3 minutes*

      • Dough hook, beater & whisk
      • 5.5L Bowl
      • Powerful 1000W motor
      • Includes blender accessory
      • Includes mincer accessory
      ProKnead Technology for expert-level baking

      ProKnead Technology for expert-level baking

      A unique technology that mimics the motion of the hand by pressing and stretching the dough simultaneously, for the perfect, hassle-free elastic dough in just 3 minutes.*

      NutriU App for step-by-step guidance

      NutriU App for step-by-step guidance

      Use the NutriU App in combination with the Philips Kitchen Machine so you no longer have to guess which settings to use. Choose a recipe and the app will guide you from start to finish for guaranteed perfect results.

      1.5L Glass blender attachment

      1.5L Glass blender attachment

      Complement your bakes with soups and sauces, or even a perfectly textured smoothie, thanks to our Blender with ProBlend Technology.

      Meat mincer attachment

      Meat mincer attachment

      With stainless steel blades and powerful motor, our Meat Mincer ensures fast results when making kofta kebab, sausages or meatballs (mince 1kg of meat in less than 2 minutes**)

      LED Smart Timer with automatic shut-off

      LED Smart Timer with automatic shut-off

      Simply set the Smart timer, add your ingredients and let the Kitchen Machine do the hard work for you. Focus on other steps while achieving your desired mixing results. The device automatically switches off at the end of the set time.

      Automatic Bowl Lighting

      Automatic Bowl Lighting

      Automatic bowl lighting illuminates the ingredients inside the bowl during the mixing process allowing you to clearly see the color & texture.

      Splashguard for mess-free baking

      Splashguard for mess-free baking

      Keep your counter clean with the splash guard accessory. It ensures that no ingredients leave the bowl and makes pouring easy.

      Perfect Fit Mixing provides a seamless experience

      Perfect Fit Mixing provides a seamless experience

      Scrape all the edges of the bowl, thoroughly mixing all your ingredients, thanks to perfect fit mixing.

      8 different speed settings provide complete control

      8 different speed settings provide complete control

      To fulfill all of your mixing and kneading requirements, fast or slow.

      Robust Metal Base

      Robust Metal Base

      The metal base is designed to ensure complete stability even when mixing the toughest ingredients.

      Dishwasher-safe accessories make cleaning up easy

      Dishwasher-safe accessories make cleaning up easy

      Dishwasher-safe accessoriess promise a hassle-free clean up, time after time.

      Motor Thermal Protection

      Motor Thermal Protection

      A Kitchen Machine built to last thanks to the special Motor Thermo Protection (MTP) sensor that prevents the motor overheating from frequent use.

      Powerful 1000W motor

      For perfect kneading results, even with heavy doughs.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Finishing

        Bowl Capacity
        5.5  L
        Bowl Material
        Stainless steel

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Accessories included

        Metal kneading hook
        Yes
        Whisk
        Yes
        Flat beater
        Yes
        Metal bowl
        Yes
        Meat mincer
        Yes
        Dough Hook
        1
        Beater
        1
        Whisk
        1
        5.5L Bowl
        1
        Glass blender jar
        1

      • Suitable for

        7000 Series
        HR7962

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • Tested using 300g all purpose flour, 14g butter (room temp.), 5g instant yeast, 160ml water (37°F), knead 3’00 in speed 3.
          • *Tested with 1kg of beef, with max. speed of the Kitchen Machine
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.