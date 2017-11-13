2 year warranty
Discontinued
HU4811/30
Hygienic humidification
Breathe easier with the assistance of the Philips Humidifier Series 2000. NanoCloud evaporative technology spreads 99% less bacteria* vs. leading ultrasonic humidifiers and prevents wet spots and white dust*.
Up to 38 m2
Spreads 99% less bacteria*
Quiet sleep mode
Hygienic and natural evaporative process to ensure optimized performance. Dry air passes through the humidifier. Water vapor is added and more humid air exits the humidifier into the surrounding air. NanoCloud technology uses such a natural evaporation process which draws dry air in, adds water molecules to the air, and emits humidified air into the room.
With its 360° design, humidified air is evenly distributed throughout the room, with no drips on the floor or desktop. Our NanoCloud technology also reduces the spread of minerals into the air, which prevents white dust from settling onto your furniture and flat surfaces.
Once the water is evaporated, the water molecules are so small that the water mist becomes invisible to human eyes. And because they are so small, these molecules are less able to carry bacteria into the air. Our laboratory testing confirms that NanoCloud technology spreads 99% less bacteria than leading ultrasonic humidifiers.
4.3
of 5
22
Reviews
jak6789
13/11/2017
United Kingdom
Excellent Design and Ease of Functionality
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I'm extremely happy with the Philips Series 2000 Air humidifier, it is in every way better than my last humidifier. The box is well designed and robust, it was in pristine condition on arrival. It is slightly larger than expected but this is outweighed by the simple and elegant design. I have no issue with it looking out of place in any room in my house. It comes in three parts. The top houses the electrical components and the controls, the bottom is an empty vessel to hold the water and finally a filter to be placed in the bottom vessel. The instruction manual is easy to follow and we had no problems assembling and operating the item. When operating the item is extremely quiet, so can be used in a bedroom or other quieter area. It does exactly what you would want it to do very well. Any irritating dryness in the air is efficiently hydrated and I'm happy to report both myself and my baby boy's coughs and dry throats have completely vanished. A great item at a great price.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 2000 HU4811/60 Air humidifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 2000 HU4811/60 Air humidifier
Lil81
12/11/2017
United Kingdom
Great Humidifier for the Winter Months
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] With the cold weather back with us we have crancked up the central heating, which in turn leaves me, the wife and kids with dry throats and headaches, especially in the mornings. Previously the only option open to us was to leave a window open to let fresh air in, kinda defeats the point of central heating though! The dehumidifier, changed all that though. Straight out if the box we were impressed with the size, design and weight of the unit, it happily sat in the lounge and bedroom and did not look out of place. The noise the machine emmits is minimal and after a while you hardly know it's there. We found this the case for high and low settings. The biggest benefit though is the improvement in the air quality in the house. No more headaches or dry throats in the morning and no more having to open the windows. There were no damp patches where the humidifier stood and no feeling that the room was full of moisture either. I would say to anyone that sufferes with sore throats or headaches in dry conditions to definitely make this a priority purchase. We are glad we have one.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 2000 HU4811/60 Air humidifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 2000 HU4811/60 Air humidifier
Drm316
12/11/2017
United Kingdom
Great Humidifier for the Winter Months
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] With the cold weather back with us we have crancked up the central heating, which in turn leaves me, the wife and kids with dry throats and headaches, especially in the mornings. Previously the only option open to us was to leave a window open to let fresh air in, kinda defeats the point of central heating though! The dehumidifier, changed all that though. Straight out if the box we were impressed with the size, design and weight of the unit, it happily sat in the lounge and bedroom and did not look out of place. The noise the machine emmits is minimal and after a while you hardly know it's there. We found this the case for high and low settings. The biggest benefit though is the improvement in the air quality in the house. No more headaches or dry throats in the morning and no more having to open the windows. There were no damp patches where the humidifier stood and no feeling that the room was full of moisture either. I would say to anyone that sufferes with sore throats or headaches in dry conditions to definitely make this a priority purchase. We are glad we have one.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 2000 HU4811/60 Air humidifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 2000 HU4811/60 Air humidifier
Results are based on emission of the bacterium Pseudomonas Fragi from clean units and filters, after 1,6 and 24 hours of continuous use, varying in water consumption from 30-120ml/hr, using sterilized water spiked with said bacterium, conducted in a 1m3(35cuft) chamber refreshed at 560L/min (148gpm)
Prevents wet spots and white dust: Independent third-party test Determination of deposition of minerals from liquid droplets on furniture according to DIN 44973, IUTA e.V. To determine mineral deposits onto furniture from airborne liquid droplets over a period of 3 hours.
Room size is calculated based on humidification rate tested by third party lab, following AHAM HU-1-2006 (R2011)