    Breathe easier with the assistance of the Philips Humidifier Series 2000. NanoCloud evaporative technology spreads 99% less bacteria* vs. leading ultrasonic humidifiers and prevents wet spots and white dust*. See all benefits

      Hygienic humidification

      NanoCloud technology

      • Up to 38 m2
      • Spreads 99% less bacteria*
      • Quiet sleep mode
      Natural evaporation process

      Natural evaporation process

      Hygienic and natural evaporative process to ensure optimized performance. Dry air passes through the humidifier. Water vapor is added and more humid air exits the humidifier into the surrounding air. NanoCloud technology uses such a natural evaporation process which draws dry air in, adds water molecules to the air, and emits humidified air into the room.

      Prevents wet spots and white dust*

      Prevents wet spots and white dust*

      With its 360° design, humidified air is evenly distributed throughout the room, with no drips on the floor or desktop. Our NanoCloud technology also reduces the spread of minerals into the air, which prevents white dust from settling onto your furniture and flat surfaces.

      Spreads 99% less bacteria

      Spreads 99% less bacteria

      Once the water is evaporated, the water molecules are so small that the water mist becomes invisible to human eyes. And because they are so small, these molecules are less able to carry bacteria into the air. Our laboratory testing confirms that NanoCloud technology spreads 99% less bacteria than leading ultrasonic humidifiers.

      Quiet sleep mode

      Quiet sleep mode

      In sleep mode, the humidifier runs at minimum noise level and all lights are off except for the speed indicator. This setting ensures you can maintain your desired humidity level even when you are sleeping.

      Easy-fill tank

      Easy-fill tank

      Fill with a jar or bring the water tank to the tap. The 'max' indicator clearly shows how far to fill the tank. When the tank is empty, the humidifier automatically shuts off and the display indicates a re-fill is needed.

      Easy-clean design

      Easy-clean design

      A round and minimalist design makes cleaning easy. This humidifier does not have a heating plate, so descaling is not required.

      2 fan speed

      2 fan speed

      The Philips Humidifier has 2 fan speeds and a humidification rate of 250 ml/h on the highest setting. It is perfect for medium size rooms in the house, up to 38 m 2 .*

      Minimalist design gives you best-in-class cleanability

      Minimalist design gives you best-in-class cleanability

      Cleaning humidifiers inside and out – especially the water tank – has never been easier

      Auto turn off

      Auto turn off

      The humidifier will shut down automatically when it runs out of water. This can reduce any safety concern and provide you with premium humidification experience.

      No hot water

      A humidifier with low risk of burns from hot water or warm steam. NanoCloud technology does not heat the water, preventing risk of burns from hot water or warm steam.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design and finishing

        Air quality sensor(s)
        Humidity sensor
        Color of control panel
        White
        Control panel type
        Knob
        Fan speed indicators
        Sleep
        Material of main body
        Plastic
        Color(s)
        White, champagne

      • Performance

        Humidification rate
        220  ml/h

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.6  m
        Effective area
        38  m²
        Sound level
        31-41  dB(A)
        Voltage
        220  V
        Water tank capacity
        2  L

      • Country of origin

        Country of origin
        China

      • Replacement

        Humidification wick
        Replace Humidification filter once every 3 working months

      • Service

        2-year warranty
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        249*249*339  mm

          • Results are based on emission of the bacterium Pseudomonas Fragi from clean units and filters, after 1,6 and 24 hours of continuous use, varying in water consumption from 30-120ml/hr, using sterilized water spiked with said bacterium, conducted in a 1m3(35cuft) chamber refreshed at 560L/min (148gpm)
          • Prevents wet spots and white dust: Independent third-party test Determination of deposition of minerals from liquid droplets on furniture according to DIN 44973, IUTA e.V. To determine mineral deposits onto furniture from airborne liquid droplets over a period of 3 hours.
          • Room size is calculated based on humidification rate tested by third party lab, following AHAM HU-1-2006 (R2011)