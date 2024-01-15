Search terms

    Philips Sonicare S Sensitive Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    HX6052/63

    Ultra-sensitive cleaning. Ultra-soft comfort.

    The Philips Sonicare S Sensitive toothbrush head is perfect for those who seek relief from painfully sensitive teeth and gums. You'll get an effective clean that's easy on your gums.

    Philips Sonicare S Sensitive Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    Superior cleaning for sensitive teeth and gums

    • 2-pack
    • Standard size
    • Click-on
    • For sensitive teeth and gums
    Removes more plaque than a manual toothbrush

    Densely-packed, high-quailty bristles are clinically proven to remove more plaque than a manual toothbrush

    Innovative bristle design softly sweeps plaque away

    This Philips Sonicare sensitive brush head features ultra-soft bristles for gentle, effective cleaning. And the contoured bristles fit the shape of your teeth, for an ultra-sensitive brushing experience. Also available in smaller, compact size for precision cleaning.

    Click-on design for simple brush head placement

    Your Sensitive brush head fits perfectly with any Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle, except PowerUp Battery and Essence. Simply click on and off for easy replacement and cleaning.

    Get the most effective plaque removal, every day

    Brush heads become less effective after 3 months of use, but we’ll remind you before this happens. Just monitor your blue replacement bristles, and when they turn white you’ll know it’s time for a fresh brush head.

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design and finishing

      Bristle stiffness feel
      Ultra soft
      Color
      White
      Reminder bristles
      Blue bristle color fade away
      Size
      Standard

    • Compatibility

      Brush head system
      Click-on
      Suitable for these models
      • 2 Series plaque control
      • 3 Series gum health
      • DiamondClean
      • DiamondClean Smart
      • EasyClean
      • FlexCare
      • FlexCare Platinum
      • FlexCare Platinum Connected
      • FlexCare+
      • for Kids
      • HealthyWhite
      • HealthyWhite+
      • ProtectiveClean

    • Items included

      Brush heads
      2 S Sensitive standard

    • Quality and performance

      Replacement
      Every 3 months
      Tested
      for optimal usage

    • Health benefits

      Plaque removal
      Helps remove plaque

