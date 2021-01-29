Search terms

A3 Premium All-in-One

Standard sonic toothbrush heads

  • One brush head for complete care One brush head for complete care One brush head for complete care
    A3 Premium All-in-One Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    One brush head for complete care

    A3 Premium All-in-One brush head is the only one you need to achieve cleaner, whiter teeth*** & healthier gums. This brush head results in 20x more plaque removal*, up to 100% stain reduction** & up to 15x healthier gums in just 2 weeks** See all benefits

    One brush head for complete care

    A3 Premium All-in-One brush head is the only one you need to achieve cleaner, whiter teeth*** & healthier gums. This brush head results in 20x more plaque removal*, up to 100% stain reduction** & up to 15x healthier gums in just 2 weeks** See all benefits

      One brush head for complete care

      Clean without compromise

      • 2-pack
      • Standard size
      • Click-on
      • BrushSync enabled
      Up to 20x more plaque removal even in hard-to-reach areas*

      Up to 20x more plaque removal even in hard-to-reach areas*

      Benefit from our best plaque removal**** regardless of your brushing style. The Premium All-in-One brush head has precisely angled bristles which are engineered to maximize its plaque-removing potential.

      The bristle shape designed for your smile

      The bristle shape designed for your smile

      The curved profile helps bristles to go exactly where they need to. Through rigorous development we have created an all-in-one experience that delivers exceptional oral care.

      Up to 100% more stain removal in less than two days***

      Up to 100% more stain removal in less than two days***

      Gently brush away stains with triangular tips designed to remove stains more effectively than rounded bristles. The shape allows more contact with the surface of your teeth to remove stains effectively.

      Up to 15x healthier gums in just two weeks**

      Up to 15x healthier gums in just two weeks**

      The brush head’s extra-reach side bristles gently brush your gum line even when you are focusing on your teeth. The bristles also flex to help compensate for any excess pressure.

      Sonic brushing: the masterclass in effective cleaning

      Sonic brushing: the masterclass in effective cleaning

      Brush away plaque with sonic technology – our benchmark in effective and gentle cleaning. While you brush, up to 62,000 bristle movements and dynamic fluid action help clean even hard-to-reach areas, leaving your mouth feeling exceptionally fresh and clean.

      Designed by experts with you in mind

      Designed by experts with you in mind

      This all-in-one brush head is the product of our most extensive research and development ever. We combined knowledge from dental professionals, experts in oral care, engineers and designers to bring this holistic brush head to life.

      Click-on design for simple brush head placement

      Click-on design for simple brush head placement

      The A3 Premium All-in-One brush head fits perfectly with your Philips Sonicare click-on handle (please see the list below). Simply click on and off for easy replacement and cleaning.

      Replacement reminders keep you cleaning your best

      Replacement reminders keep you cleaning your best

      Brush heads become less effective after 3 months of use, but with BrushSync you'll be reminded before this happens. Your BrushSync enabled toothbrush understands your usage and notifies you when it's time for a replacement.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design and finishing

        Smart Brush Head Recognition
        Yes
        Bristle stiffness feel
        Soft
        Color
        Black
        Reminder bristles
        Blue bristle color fade away
        Material brush head
        Soft, flexible rubber sides
        Size
        Standard

      • Compatibility

        Brush head system
        Click-on
        Suitable for these models
        • 2 Series plaque control
        • 2 Series plaque defense
        • 2100 Series
        • 3 Series gum health
        • DiamondClean
        • DiamondClean 9000
        • DiamondClean Smart
        • EasyClean
        • Essence+
        • ExpertClean
        • ExpertResults
        • FlexCare
        • FlexCare Platinum
        • FlexCare Platinum Connected
        • FlexCare+
        • for Kids
        • HealthyWhite
        • HealthyWhite+
        • PowerUp
        • Prestige 9900
        • ProtectiveClean
        Not suitable for
        Philips One, Essence

      • Items included

        Brush heads
        2 A3 Premium All-in-One

      • Quality and performance

        Replacement
        Every 3 months
        Tested
        for optimal usage

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • vs. a manual toothbrush
          • * vs. a manual toothbrush in 6 weeks
          • ** in lab test vs. a manual toothbrush
          • *** Based on initial lab studies
