    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 Rechargeable toothbrush

    HX9911/92

    Enjoy complete oral care with the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Electric Toothbrush - for up to 100% more stain removal**. Its app-connected technology tracks your brushing habits, helping you care for your oral health.

    Gently removes up to 10x more plaque*

    • 10x more plaque removal*
    • Up to 100% more stain removal **
    • Pressure sensor
    • 4 modes & 3 intensities
    100% more stain removal in 3 days*

    100% more stain removal in 3 days*

    Deep cleaning needs a special approach and this C3 brush head uses a cluster of dense, stiff bristles at its center in pentagonal shape to whiten and polish your teeth, for up to 100% more stain removal in three days. It also removes up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

    Sonicare Fluid Action

    Sonicare Fluid Action

    Philips Sonicare toothbrushes clean gently yet effectively and care for your teeth and gums with 62,000 bristle movements per minute. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.

    Help protect your gums with our pressure sensor

    Help protect your gums with our pressure sensor

    It's easy to brush too hard, so this Philips Sonicare toothbrush has a smart optic sensor to detect excessive pressure. If you're brushing too hard, it will let you know trough gentle vibrations as a reminder to ease-off the pressure to help your gums stay protected.

    Choose your ideal cleaning experience

    Choose your ideal cleaning experience

    Enhance oral care routine with 12 brushing settings. Whether you're looking for a deep clean or a specific focus, you can have it with this electric toothbrush. Select from five modes - Clean, White+, Gum Health, and Deep Clean+ - and adjust to one of three intensity levels for a personalized clean.

    Brushing insights in the palm of your hand

    Brushing insights in the palm of your hand

    Achieve your oral-health care goals with the Sonicare toothbrush and app. The two pair seamlessly to deliver guided brushing, tips and tricks, and content personalized to you. Together, you are unstoppable.

    Designed to care, with care

    Designed to care, with care

    From its slim design to the sleek charging stand, this electric toothbrush reflects thoughtful work by our dedicated designers and engineers. Plus, the charging travel case keeps your toothbrush charged and protected, no matter where you go.

    Keep brushing your best with brush head replacement reminder

    Keep brushing your best with brush head replacement reminder

    Did you know brush heads become less effective after three months? Dental professionals recommend changing your brush head regularly, that's why Philips Sonicare toothbrushes have a brush head replacement reminder. It tracks how often and how hard you brush, then reminds you to replace your brush head once it's time for a new one.

    14 days of regular brushing

    14 days of regular brushing

    Experience up to 14 days of regular brushing after a single charge, bringing a new level of convenience to your brushing routine.

    Technical Specifications

    • Intensities

      High
      To boost your clean
      Medium
      For an everyday clean
      Low
      For sensitive teeth and gums

    • Power

      Voltage
      100-240 V

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Operating time (full to empty)
      14 days
      Energy Consumption
      Standby without display < 0.11W
      Battery type
      Lithium ION

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      Aquamarine Gradient

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty
      Software support
      Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2 years after the date of purchase.

    • Compatibility

      Bluetooth wireless technology
      Connected Sonicare app
      Android compatibility
      Android phones with Bluetooth 4.0 and above
      iOS compatibility
      iPhone with Bluetooth 4.0 and above

    • Ease of use

      Handle
      Sleek and compact design
      Handle compatibility
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Battery indicator
      Illuminated icon indicates battery life
      Timer
      BrushPacer and SmartTimer

    • Items included

      Handle
      1 DiamondClean 9000
      Brush heads
      1 C3 Premium Plaque Control
      Travel case
      1 Travel case
      Charger
      1 Charging base and stand

    • Cleaning performance

      Plaque removal
      10x more effective*
      Whitening
      Up to 100% more stain removal**
      Speed
      62,000 brush movements / min

    • Modes

      Clean
      For exceptional everyday clean
      Deep Clean+
      For an invigorating deep clean
      Gum Health
      Gently massages your gums
      White+
      To help remove surface stains

    • Smart sensor technology

      Pressure feedback
      Vibration and pulsing sound
      Replacement Reminder
      Lets you know when to replace your brush head

    • Sonicare app

      Tracking and progress reports
      Monitors brushing patterns over time, helping you maintain good oral hygiene.

    • vs. a manual toothbrush.
    • *in White+ mode using a leading whitening toothpaste in 3 days.
