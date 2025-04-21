Search terms

EN
AR
  • Whiter teeth starting from day 1 Whiter teeth starting from day 1 Whiter teeth starting from day 1

    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 Series Power Toothbrush Special Edition

    HX9911/95

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Whiter teeth starting from day 1

    Start every day in style with advanced Sonicare technology for whiter teeth and oral health. Gentle on gums with a connected app for coaching and tracking. Choose from 4 modes and 3 intensities for a personalized brushing experience.

    See all benefits

    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 Series Power Toothbrush Special Edition

    Similar products

    See all DiamondClean 9000

    Whiter teeth starting from day 1

    Removes up to 7x more plaque*

    • Connected app tracks progress
    • Built-in pressure sensor
    • Smart brush head recognition
    • 4 modes, 3 intensities
    Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

    Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

    The W2 Optimal White brush head's densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush for your healthiest smile, every day.

    Stylish design for a premium brushing experience

    Stylish design for a premium brushing experience

    Our DiamondClean 9000 comes with a standout ombr design for a premium, ergonomic brushing experience that suits your style. Slim, compact travel case in a complementary color goes anywhere life takes you.

    BrushSync automatically selects the best mode for you

    BrushSync automatically selects the best mode for you

    Smart brush heads ensure you're using the right mode and intensity for the best possible clean. When you are using the W2 Optimal White brush head, your DiamondClean 9000's BrushSync technology will automatically sync your brush head with the White+ mode to help whiten your teeth.

    Advanced Sonicare technology for a powerful yet gentle clean

    Advanced Sonicare technology for a powerful yet gentle clean

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

    4 modes & 3 intensities for personalized brushing experience

    4 modes & 3 intensities for personalized brushing experience

    Choose from 4 brushing modes: Clean for exceptional everyday cleaning, White+ to brighten your smile, Gum Health for a gentle yet effective clean, and Deep Clean+ for an invigorating deep clean. Three intensity settings from Low to High let you boost performance or care for sensitive gums.

    Sonicare app for coaching and progress reports

    Sonicare app for coaching and progress reports

    The DiamondClean 9000 gives you the guidance you need to improve and maintain healthy brushing habits in between dentist checkups. Built-in smart sensors let you know when you're using too much pressure, and by connecting your brushing experience to the Sonicare app, a personalized Progress Report helps you stay on track, to see how much you've improved over time.

    Pressure sensor lets you know if you're pressing too hard

    Pressure sensor lets you know if you're pressing too hard

    You might not notice if you're brushing too hard, but your DiamondClean 9000 will. If you need to ease up, the toothbrush will make a pulsing sound. It's a heads up to let your brush head do the work.

    Technical Specifications

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth® wireless technology
      Connected brushing app

    • Power

      Voltage
      110-220 V

    • Technical specifications

      Operating time (full to empty)
      14 days**
      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Battery type
      Lithium ION

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      Amethyst

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Compatibility

      Android compatibility
      Android phones with Bluetooth 4.0 and above
      iOS compatibility
      iPhone with Bluetooth 4.0 and above

    • Ease of use

      Handle
      Slim ergonomic design
      Handle compatibility
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Replacement reminder
      • To always ensure best results
      • reminder icon lights up

    • Items included

      Handle
      1 DiamondClean 9000
      Brush heads
      1 W2 Optimal White
      Charger base and puck
      1

    • Cleaning performance

      Performance
      Removes up to 7x more plaque*
      Timer
      BrushPacer and SmarTimer
      Pressure feedback
      Vibrates handle to alert user

    • Modes

      3 intensities
      • High
      • Medium
      • Low
      Clean
      For exceptional everyday clean
      Deep Clean+
      For an invigorating deep clean
      Gum Health
      Special attention to molars
      White+
      To remove surface stains

    • Smart sensor technology

      BrushSync Replacement Reminder
      • Always know when to
      • replace brush heads
      Pressure sensor
      Alerts when brushing too hard

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • vs a manual toothbrush.
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.