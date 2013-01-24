Home
      Removes up to 10x more plaque* for a deep clean

      Removes up to 10x more plaque* for a deep clean

      Know you're getting the deepest possible clean with The C3 Premium Plaque Control brush head. The soft, flexible bristles are designed to curve around the contours of your teeth, giving you 4x more surface contact** and up to 10x more plaque removal from hard-to-reach spots.

      Hard on plaque, gentle on your gums

      Hard on plaque, gentle on your gums

      The C3 Premium Plaque Control brush head is designed to give you your deepest clean yet. Soft flexible sides and bristles perfectly curve around the contours of your teeth, giving you 4x more surface contact and helping target hard-to-reach spots*.

      Start and keep up healthy habits

      Start and keep up healthy habits

      The DiamondClean 9000 gives you the guidance you need to improve and maintain healthy brushing habits in between dentist checkups. Built-in smart sensors let you know when you're using too much pressure, and by connecting your brushing experience to the Sonicare app, a personalized Progress Report helps you stay on track, to see how much you've improved over time.

      Personalized brushing experience

      Personalized brushing experience

      DiamondClean 9000 comes with Clean, White+, Gum Health and Deep Clean+ to take care of your brushing needs. Clean mode is for exceptional everyday cleaning, White+ is for removing stains, Gum Health provides a gentle yet effective clean for gums and Deep Clean+ gives you an invigorating deep clean. Three intensities allow you to choose between a higher setting to boost your clean and a lower one for more-sensitive mouths.

      BrushSync automatically selects the best mode for you

      BrushSync automatically selects the best mode for you

      Smart brush heads ensure you're using the right mode and intensity for the best possible clean. For an example, say you're using the W3 Premium White brush head. Your DiamondClean 9000's BrushSync technology will automatically sync your brush head with the White+ mode to help whiten your teeth.

      Lets you know if you're pressing too hard

      Lets you know if you're pressing too hard

      You might not notice if you're brushing too hard, but your DiamondClean 9000 will. If you need to ease up, the toothbrush will make a pulsing sound. It's a heads up to let your brush head do the work. 7 out of 10 people found this feature helped them become a better brusher.

      Always know when to replace your brush heads

      Always know when to replace your brush heads

      All brush heads wear out over time, so you'll want to keep an eye on yours to make sure you're still getting a great clean. Our BrushSync technology tracks how long you've been using your brush head for, and how hard you've been brushing. The BrushSync replacement reminder on your handle and a short beep gives you a heads up when it's time to replace it.

      Simple to charge and style to boot

      Simple to charge and style to boot

      Your DiamondClean 9000 will last for up to two weeks on a single charge with regular use.

      Technical Specifications

      • Modes

        3 intensities
        • High
        • Low
        • Medium
        Clean
        For exceptional everyday clean
        Deep Clean+
        For an invigorating deep clean
        Gum Health
        Special attention to molars
        White+
        To remove surface stains

      • Items included

        Handle
        1 DiamondClean 9000
        Brush heads
        2 C3 Premium Plaque Control
        Glass charger
        1
        Travel case
        USB charging travel case
        Charger base
        1

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth® wireless technology
        Connected brushing app

      • Compatibility

        Android compatibility
        • Android phones
        • Bluetooth 4.0 enabled tablets
        iOS compatibility
        • iPad 3rd Gen or higher
        • iPhone 4S or higher
        • with iOS7 or higher
        • with iOS7 operational system

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        White

      • Cleaning performance

        Performance
        Removes up to 10x more plaque*
        Whitening benefits
        Whitens teeth in 1 day*
        Pressure feedback
        Vibrates handle to alert user
        Timer
        BrushPacer and SmarTimer

      • Smart sensor technology

        Pressure sensor
        Alerts when brushing too hard
        BrushSync Replacement Reminder
        • Always know when to
        • replace brush heads
        BrushSync Technology
        • smart brush head
        • Connects smart handle and

      • Ease of use

        Handle compatibility
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Replacement reminder
        • To always ensure best results
        • reminder icon lights up
        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Battery type
        Lithium ION
        Operating time (full to empty)
        14 days***

      • Power

        Voltage
        110-220 V

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

          • more than a manual toothbrush
          • * compared to DiamondClean
          • ** based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day
          • *** in White+ Mode with leading whitening toothpaste vs a manual toothbrush