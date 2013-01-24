Home
Sonicare 9900 Prestige

Power Toothbrush with SenseIQ

HX9992/21
  Exceptional care personalized to you
    Sonicare 9900 Prestige Power Toothbrush with SenseIQ

    HX9992/21
    Exceptional care personalized to you

    Sonicare 9900 Prestige with SenseIQ technology is our most advanced power toothbrush. It enhances our proven sonic technology with intelligence, sensing and adapting for holistic care so you always get it right.

    Sonicare 9900 Prestige with SenseIQ technology is our most advanced power toothbrush. It enhances our proven sonic technology with intelligence, sensing and adapting for holistic care so you always get it right. See all benefits

    Sonicare 9900 Prestige with SenseIQ technology is our most advanced power toothbrush. It enhances our proven sonic technology with intelligence, sensing and adapting for holistic care so you always get it right. See all benefits

    Sonicare 9900 Prestige with SenseIQ technology is our most advanced power toothbrush. It enhances our proven sonic technology with intelligence, sensing and adapting for holistic care so you always get it right. See all benefits

      • Our most advanced toothbrush
      • SenseIQ senses, adapts, cares
      • All-in-One brush head
      • AI-powered Sonicare app
      SenseIQ technology senses, adapts and cares

      SenseIQ technology senses, adapts and cares

      As you brush, SenseIQ technology senses pressure, motion, coverage and more up to 100 times per second. It then adapts the intensity if you push too hard. The intelligence of SenseIQ takes the guesswork out of brushing modes, so you can experience effortless care and better brushing over time.

      All-in-One brush head for complete care

      All-in-One brush head for complete care

      Clean without compromise with the A3 Premium All-in-One brush head. Our all-time best has angled bristles to help remove up to 20x more plaque even in hard-to-reach areas*. Triangular tips work to remove up to 100% more stains in less than two days***. And longer bristles clean deep for gums that are up to 15x healthier in just two weeks**. All that without ever switching brush heads. Did you know: brush heads become less effective after 3 months of use? Our BrushSync™ feature can remind you when it's almost time for a replacement.

      Personalized guidance from the Philips Sonicare app

      Personalized guidance from the Philips Sonicare app

      The Philips Sonicare app is powered by artificial intelligence and works in perfect harmony with the toothbrush. Use it to brush with real-time guidance about pressure, motion, coverage, duration and frequency. View progress reports by day, week, month and year. Get personalized recommendations and actionable steps for better brushing. Meanwhile, auto-syncing keeps brushing data up-to-date in the app, even when you don’t brush with the app by your side.

      Senses your brushing style

      Senses your brushing style

      While you clean, Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige uses sensors to detect the pressure you apply, cleaning motion and coverage – up to 100 times per second. The sensors also keep an eye on how long and how often you brush.

      Adapts to you in real time when you brush too hard

      Adapts to you in real time when you brush too hard

      Most of us apply too much pressure during brushing. That’s why our toothbrush automatically adjusts intensity when you push too hard. And with the free Philips Sonicare app, you can experience tailormade guidance and personalized recommendations to take your brushing to the next level.

      Cares intuitively for teeth and gums

      Cares intuitively for teeth and gums

      Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige is designed around you. Its state-of-the-art technology is so in tune with you and effortless to use that you barely know it is there. Luckily, the results say it all.

      Sonic brushing: the masterclass in effective cleaning

      Sonic brushing: the masterclass in effective cleaning

      Brush away plaque with sonic technology – our benchmark in effective and gentle cleaning. While you brush, up to 62,000 bristle movements and dynamic fluid action help clean even hard-to-reach areas, leaving your mouth feeling exceptionally fresh and clean.

      Real-time feedback on your brushing

      Real-time feedback on your brushing

      You might not notice when you brush too hard or start scrubbing, but your toothbrush will. The light ring on the end of your handle will gently remind you to ease off the pressure or scrubbing motion.

      Prestige travel case with USB for go-anywhere style

      Prestige travel case with USB for go-anywhere style

      The elegant and compact travel case can be slipped into any bag for carefree convenience while away from home. The durable case is wrapped in soft-touch vegan-friendly leather. And for extra ease, it includes an integrated USB-C port, and a USB charging cable, so you can easily recharge the toothbrush without removing it from the case.

      Easy charging with the minimalist stand and base

      Easy charging with the minimalist stand and base

      When it is time to charge the toothbrush, simply place it on the charging base. Perfect for admiring your toothbrush's crisp, modern design.

      Sleek and compact design

      Sleek and compact design

      The Sonicare 9900 Prestige experience is about big technology delivered with style and compactness. The toothbrush is 18 mm shorter than DiamondClean and features premium materials to make this luxurious device easy on the eye, and pleasant to the touch.

      Technical Specifications

      • SenseIQ technology

        Pressure sensor
        Alerts when brushing too hard
        Position sensor
        • Tracks brushing coverage
        • for each brushing session
        Scrubbing sensor
        Guides to reduce scrubbing
        Adaptive intensity
        • Adjusts intensity level
        • when too much pressure applied
        3D mouth map
        Highlights missing areas
        Artificial Intelligence
        Detects and syncs brushing

      • Items included

        Handle
        1 Sonicare 9900 Prestige
        Brush heads
        • 1 A3 Premium All-in-One
        • 1 TongueCare+ tongue brush
        Prestige USB charging case
        1
        Charger base
        1
        USB cable
        1

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth® wireless technology
        Connected brushing app

      • Compatibility

        Android compatibility
        Android OS 8.0 or above
        iOS compatibility
        iPhones on iOS 13.0 or above

      • Sonicare App with A.I.

        Real time guidance
        • Personalized recommendations
        • Day/month/year progress report
        Customizable modes
        • Clean
        • White+
        • Gum health
        • Deep Clean
        • Sensitive

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Champagne

      • Cleaning performance

        Speed
        Up to 62000 brush movement/min
        Performance
        Removes up to 20x more plaque*
        Health benefits
        Up to 15x healthier gums**
        Whitening benefits
        Up to 100% less stains***
        Pressure feedback
        • Ring lights up in purple
        • Vibrates handle to alert user
        Scrubbing feedback
        • Ring lights up in amber
        • Vibrates handle to alert user
        • Option to turn on/off in app
        Timer
        BrushPacer and SmarTimer

      • Ease of use

        Handle
        • Sleek and compact design
        • Seamless touch control
        Travel case
        • Elegant, compact charging case
        • Vegan-friendly leather
        Handle compatibility
        Easy click-on brush heads
        BrushSync Replacement Reminder
        • Reminder icon lights up
        • to always ensure best results
        Battery indicator
        Illuminated icon indicator

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Battery type
        Lithium ION
        Operating time (full to empty)
        2+ weeks****

      • Power

        Power supply
        110-220V

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

          • vs. a manual toothbrush
          • * vs. a manual toothbrush in 6 weeks
          • ** in lab test vs. a manual toothbrush
          • *** based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day on standard mode