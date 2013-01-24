Home
Power Alkaline

Battery

LR20P2B/10
    Power Alkaline Battery

    LR20P2B/10
    Powers all high-energy consuming devices

    Your electronic products today, like electronic toys and portable audio, are more thirsty for power than ever. Keep them running longer, with Power Alkaline Philips batteries. See all benefits

      Powers all high-energy consuming devices

      • D
      • Power Alkaline

      Alkaline technology is ideal for energy hungry devices

      Alkaline technology ensures power for high drain devices.

      Philips Alkaline batteries contain 0% Cadmium, Mercury, Lead

      These Philips batteries are guaranteed free from harmful heavy metals such as Cadmium, Mercury and Lead.

      Easy-to-understand language-free user instructions

      Universal language-free symbols on the packaging explain how and where the battery can or should be used.

      Complete range which means a battery for every need

      Philips offers a complete portfolio consisting of the most frequently used batteries (AA, AAA, C, D, 9V) in different packaging variations in order to meet your needs.

      Colors make recognition of battery sizes easier

      To make recognition of the most common battery sizes easier, we use color coding for battery sizes according to industry standards.

      Holds power up to 10 years

      Every battery suffers from energy loss when not in use. We guarantee that the battery contains at least 80% of its initial energy within the best before date.

      The battery remains fresh for use for up to 10 years

      Every battery suffers from energy loss when not in use. We guarantee that the battery contains at least 80% of its initial energy within the best before date.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Battery type
        D / LR20 Alkaline
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V

      • Green Specifications

        Chemical composition
        Alkaline
        Heavy metals
        • Cd free
        • Hg free
        • Pb free
        Packaging material
        • Carton
        • PET
        Packaging type
        PET blister

      • Technical specifications

        Shelf life
        10 years
        Interchangeable with
        D, LR20, AM1, 13A, MN1300

      • Product dimensions

        Width
        6.6  cm
        Height
        6.15  cm
        Depth
        3.3  cm
        Weight
        0.276  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        12  cm
        Width
        8.3  cm
        Depth
        3.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.276  kg
        Gross weight
        0.282  kg
        Tare weight
        0.006  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 55001 1
        Number of products included
        2
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        32.1  cm
        Width
        19.3  cm
        Height
        13.9  cm
        Nett weight
        6.624  kg
        Gross weight
        7.6  kg
        Tare weight
        0.976  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 55002 8
        Number of consumer packagings
        24

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

