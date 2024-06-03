Search terms

  Designed to balance your meals how you like them
    3000 Series Dual Basket Airfryer

    NA350/00

    Designed to balance your meals how you like them

    Philips 3000 Series Dual Basket Airfryer times your meal so two dishes are hot and ready at the same time. Enjoy tasty, healthy cooking with a large drawer for family-sized mains and a smaller one for sides or one person meals

    3000 Series Dual Basket Airfryer

    Designed to balance your meals how you like them

    Crispy, tender and evenly cooked every time

    • Designed to balance your meals
    Crispy, tender, and evenly cooked with Rapid Air Technology

    Crispy, tender, and evenly cooked with Rapid Air Technology

    No more burning or undercooking. Our patented design optimizes heat circulation to not go only around the food but also through it for best results: crispy, tender, evenly cooked food every time.

    2 drawers and 2 sizes to suit any meal

    2 drawers and 2 sizes to suit any meal

    2 drawer air fryers: The large drawer is perfect for mains, fries, and whatever you love most. Use the smaller drawer for sides, veggies, and snacks.

    Time so both sides finish at the same time.

    Time so both sides finish at the same time.

    Automatically synchronize cooking times in 2 drawers, so all your food is ready to serve together. One meal, fresh and hot.

    Copy function sets the same time and temperature

    Copy function sets the same time and temperature

    Quickly set the same cooking time and temperature for dual baskets at the touch of a button.

    Tasty recipes tailored to your air fryer in our HomeID app

    Tasty recipes tailored to your air fryer in our HomeID app

    The best dual airfryer with tailored recipes in the HomeID app. Gives you step-by-step guidance and hundreds of mouthwatering meals with specific settings for your Dual Basket Airfryer.

    Touchscreen with 8 presets for easy cooking

    Touchscreen with 8 presets for easy cooking

    No more checking or guessing. With the touchscreen display, the dual basket airfryer has preset temperatures and times for fresh fries, frozen fries, chicken, meat, veggies, fish, cake, and reheat.

    Enjoy healthy food with up to 90% less fat*

    Enjoy healthy food with up to 90% less fat*

    Now you can make delicious, guilt-free food with virtually no need to add oil for healthy meals with no compromise on taste.

    Save up to 70% energy when cooking with Philips Airfryer

    Save up to 70% energy when cooking with Philips Airfryer

    Dual Basket Airfryer is wallet-friendly, consuming less than 70% energy of a standard oven**

    Cook a full meal faster than in the oven

    Cook a full meal faster than in the oven

    Unbeatable speed. Save time and prepare a meal in only a few minutes***

    9L capacity for up to 1.5kg of brussels sprouts

    9L capacity for up to 1.5kg of brussels sprouts

    Best family size air fryer. Handle a full traybake meal in the large basket, up to 1.5 kg of brussels sprouts or an 1.5kg chicken in just one basket.

    Dishwasher safe for easy cleanup

    Dishwasher safe for easy cleanup

    No scrubbing or soaking. Save time cleaning up with dishwasher-safe basket in your airfryer dual.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Power
      2750  W
      Cord length
      0.8  m
      Frequency
      50  Hz
      Basket capacity
      9L
      Programs
      8 presets
      LED screen
      Yes

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight appliance
      7.85  kg
      Product dimensions (W x H x D)
      443.9 x 314.2 x 382.5  mm

    • General specifications

      Cord storage
      Yes
      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Integrated cord storage
      Yes
      Adjustable thermostat
      Yes
      Power-on light
      Yes
      Automatic shut-off
      Yes
      Cool-touch handgrips
      Yes
      Dishwasher safe
      Yes
      Temperature control
      40 - 200 °C
      Preset cooking function
      Yes
      Cool wall exterior
      Yes
      Integrated on/off switch
      Yes
      Ready signal
      Yes
      Time control
      Up to 60 minutes
      Non-stick coating
      Yes
      Patented Rapid Air Technology
      Yes
      Digital Touch-Screen Interface
      Yes
      Comfortable handle
      Yes
      BPA free inner coating
      Yes

    • Design and finishing

      Materials
      Stainless steel, plastic
      Color(s)
      Black

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      >90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Capacity

      Portions

    • Cooking Functions

      High air flow
      Yes

    • *Compared to homemade fries cooked in a conventional deep fat fryer.
    • **Test done on sausages in the left basket compared to traditional convection ovens.
    • ***Test done on sausages in the left basket compared to traditional convection ovens.
