RapidAir Plus Technology for evenly cooked meals every time
Steam to perfection for tender, delicate texture
Pillowy dumplings, tender veggies, and savory fish, all made in our airfryer with steam function. It infuses the perfect amount of steam without making food soggy, preserving up to 87% nutrients.****
Crispy on the outside, Juicy on the inside – The power of Steamfry
Now you can have the best of both worlds. Airfry and steam at the same time for a golden crunch on the outside and juicy tenderness inside. Perfect for golden cinnamon rolls, crunchy-baked breads, succulent chicken, and next-level veggies. No more burning or undercooking.******
Cleaning made easy
The fat buildup in the basket is softened and easier to be removed with our automatic SteamClean function.
EasySlide Rail designed for Safer, Easier Basket Pullout
Whether you only have one hand free or need quick access while cooking, our patented EasySlide Rail technology******* makes checking, shaking, or adding ingredients easier than ever. Designed for ultimate convenience and safety, the sliding mechanism glides smoothly and securely, ensuring the basket stays upright and stable on its tracks at all times. Compared to placing the hot basket on your countertops, it will reduce the risk of burns, creating a safer and more seamless cooking experience.
Cook faster, always with perfect results
No more burning or undercooking. RapidAir Plus Technology with its unique star-shaped design allows hot air to circulate faster around and through the ingredients***, evenly cooked every time with up to 90% less fat.*
Just the right size for your everyday needs
Cooks up to 1.4kg of veggies, 10 drumsticks, 6 salmon fillets, or 9 muffins.
No need to pull out the basket to check on your food!
No more guessing: Watch it cook through the window and see when it's done to perfection.
Ceramic coating
Our next-gen coating is PFAS- free: non-stick, durable, scratch-resistant surface and easy to clean.
A whole new world of variety
Explore 21 ways to cook, from baking and grilling to steaming and reheating. Settings go as low as 40℃ and as long as 24 hours for dehydrating and fermentation.
Endless inspiration with the HomeID app
Over 10,000 delicious recipes, just for your airfryer, with easy step-by-step instructions *****
Space-saving with detachable water tank
When steaming isn’t needed, simply remove the tank to save space on your countertop.
Cook faster, save time and energy
Cook up to 50% faster and save up to 70% energy when you cook with the Philips Steam Airfryer instead of the oven.**
Quiet operation
No loud distractions — enjoy conversation or music while the airfryer steams, grills, and bakes.