NA555/09
Our first Dual Basket with steam
Two baskets for frying, baking, roasting, and grilling, with one also equipped for steaming. Enjoy perfectly cooked meals with RapidAir Plus and Air Steam Technology
RapidAir Plus Technology with unique star-shaped design circulates hot air around and through the food with faster airflow, ensuring even cooking inside and outside to create delicious homemade meals
9L Airfryer with 2 baskets and steam function: The 6L drawer for mains, fries, and favourites, and the 3L drawer for sides and snacks. It fits up to 1100g of fries, 1600g of veggies, or 12 chicken drumsticks. The large basket also fits a whole 1.2kg chicken
Automatically sync cooking times in 2 baskets for meals ready at the same time
Our Air Steam Technology ensures a good infusion of steam for your veggies, fish, dumplings, or bakes, achieving a tender and delicate texture without being soggy and watery. It preserves up to 87% more nutrient content than boiling ²
Makes it easier to remove fat buildup from the large basket and around the heating tube with the automatic Steam Clean function ³
Discover the Dual Basket Airfryer with personalised recipes on the HomeID app. Enjoy step-by-step guidance and access hundreds of delicious meals with tailored settings for your Airfryer
The Airfrying and Steam function automatically creates the perfect cooking environment, preventing any overcooked areas ⁴
90% of consumers are satisfied with the taste. Achieve the tenderness of steaming with the crispiness of airfrying using RapidAir Plus with Air Steam Technology ⁵
Yesterday's dinner for lunch? Absolutely. The reheat function uses also steam to preserve moisture, making it perfect for reheating dishes like rice or lasagna that dry out in traditional airfryers or microwaves
The basket keeps food separate from the fat collected in the pan as it cooks
Our handy alerts will notify you when it's time to shake, so your meals cook evenly without overcooking or undercooking
Set time and temperature to activate one of 19 cooking methods: steam, steam and airfry, reheat, bake, grill, roast, stirfry, and more. Or choose from 12 convenient ingredient presets to simplify cooking
Cook up to 40% faster and save up to 80% energy when cooking with Philips Dual Basket Airfryer compared to your oven ⁶
