Fast and powerful
PerfectCare 7000 Series is designed for your comfort and convenience. Easy to handle with detachable water tank and powerful steam to achieve great results, faster. We guarantee no burns, on all ironable garments thanks to OptimalTEMP. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The automatic shut off function automatically switches off your steam generator iron if it has not been used for a few minutes. This saves energy and gives you peace of mind.
Lock your iron securely to the base station for easy carrying around the house and to reduce the risk of accidentally touching the hot soleplate.
Regular descaling protects your iron, extends its lifetime, and ensures the best steam performance. Our exclusive Easy De-Calc system collects limescale continuously with an indicator light to tell you when it needs emptying. Simply remove the plug and let the water and scale particles flow out.
Even if you’re multi-tasking or get distracted, you’ll never burn your clothes. Thanks to our OptimalTEMP technology, we promise this steam generator iron will never burn any ironable fabric. You can even leave it resting face down on your clothes or ironing board. No burns, no shine. Guaranteed.
Save a step in your weekly ironing routine. You won’t need to separate fabrics or change settings and wait for the temperature to change anymore. Thanks to OptimalTEMP, you iron everything from your denim jeans to delicate silks without adjusting the temperature. It does it all for you automatically, and immediately.
When you need to tackle tough creases with ease, rely on our continuous steam to do the hard work for you. Watch those creases melt away when you use an extra boost of steam where you need it. And it’s perfect when you want to steam vertical curtains or refresh hanging clothes.
1.8-liter transparent tank gives you up to 2 hours of continuous use. When the water tank is empty, you will be reminded by the indicator light and you can refill easily at any time under the tap through the large filling door.
Our superior SteamGlide Advanced soleplate delivers smooth gliding performance on any fabric. Its stainless steel base is twice as hard as a aluminum, and our patented 6-layer coating with its advanced titanium layer effortlessly glides on any fabric for the fastest results.
The iron is amazingly light and comfortable to handle, gliding easily and reducing wrist strain. Its minimal weight also makes it easy and effective for vertical steaming of curtains and hanging clothes.
Technology
Fast crease removal
Easy to use
Scale management
Storage
Size and weight
Guarantee
Green efficiency
General specifications