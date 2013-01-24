Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Shaving unit

RQ10/40
Overall rating / 5
  • Keep a close shave Keep a close shave Keep a close shave
    -{discount-value}

    Shaving unit

    RQ10/40
    Overall rating / 5

    Keep a close shave

    Every year, your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest ... 10 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your shaver's peak performance - Replace the heads once every 2 years. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Shaving unit

    Keep a close shave

    Every year, your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest ... 10 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your shaver's peak performance - Replace the heads once every 2 years. See all benefits

    Keep a close shave

    Every year, your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest ... 10 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your shaver's peak performance - Replace the heads once every 2 years. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Shaving unit

    Keep a close shave

    Every year, your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest ... 10 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your shaver's peak performance - Replace the heads once every 2 years. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all shaver-replacement-blades

      Keep a close shave

      Change heads every 2 years for best results

      • TripleTrack heads
      Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

      Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

      Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

      Precision Cutting System

      Precision Cutting System

      The Philips shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.

      Triple-Track shaving heads with 50% more shaving surface

      Triple-Track shaving heads with 50% more shaving surface

      The three shaving tracks of the Triple-Track shaving heads offer 50% more shaving surface than standard, single track rotary shaving heads.

      Flex & Pivot Action follows every curve

      Flex & Pivot Action follows every curve

      Three independently flexing heads in a shaving unit that swivels with a full range of motion. This unique combination ensures optimum skin contact in curved areas to catch even the most problematic neck hair.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving system

        Shaving unit
        1

      • Shaving unit

        Fits product types
        • 1050X
        • 1059X
        • 1090X
        • RQ1050
        • RQ1051
        • RQ1052
        • RQ1060
        • RQ1061
        • RQ1062
        • RQ1075
        • RQ1076
        • RQ1077
        • RQ1085
        • RQ1087
        • RQ1090
        • RQ1095

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item