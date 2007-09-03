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  • Keep a close shave Keep a close shave Keep a close shave

    Shaving unit

    RQ10/40

    Keep a close shave

    Every year, your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest ... 10 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your shaver's peak performance - Replace the heads once every 2 years.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Shaving unit

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    Keep a close shave

    Change heads every 2 years for best results

    • Discontinued
    • Buy SH70 instead
    Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

    Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

    Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

    Precision Cutting System

    Precision Cutting System

    The Philips shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.

    Triple-Track shaving heads with 50% more shaving surface

    Triple-Track shaving heads with 50% more shaving surface

    The three shaving tracks of the Triple-Track shaving heads offer 50% more shaving surface than standard, single track rotary shaving heads.

    Flex & Pivot Action follows every curve

    Flex & Pivot Action follows every curve

    Three independently flexing heads in a shaving unit that swivels with a full range of motion. This unique combination ensures optimum skin contact in curved areas to catch even the most problematic neck hair.

    Technical Specifications

    • Shaving heads

      Upgraded shaving heads
      RQ10 has been replaced by SH70
      Important
      If SH70 is also out of stock, unfortunately, there is no replacement available. SH71 is not compatible with SensoTouch or Arcitec shavers.

    • Shaving unit

      Fits product types
      • 1050X
      • 1059X
      • 1090X
      • RQ1050
      • RQ1051
      • RQ1052
      • RQ1060
      • RQ1061
      • RQ1062
      • RQ1075
      • RQ1076
      • RQ1077
      • RQ1085
      • RQ1087
      • RQ1090
      • RQ1095
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