Fast, clean shave
Philips Shaver 1000 Series gives you a fast, clean shave at an accessible price. The 27 self-sharpening ComfortCut blades, wet and dry use, and full washability make the shaver easy to use and provide excellent value. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
27 self-sharpening blades comfortably cut each hair right above skin level for a smooth, even finish, every time. Our self-sharpening blades stay like new for 2 years.
Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favorite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave, even in the shower.
Floating heads move freely in three directions to keep contact with the curves of your face without nicking your skin.
The shaver head flips open at the touch of a button to rinse clean under running water.
A durable NiMH battery provides 40 minutes of shaving power on an 8h charge. That's good for about 13 shaves.
Never lose your grip. The ergonomic handle with rubber stays secure and comfortable, even when wet.
Rinse under running water or shave in the shower. The IPX7 waterproofness rating means it can be submerged in one meter of water for up to 30 minutes.
Don't get caught with an empty battery. The battery indicator lets you know if the battery is low, empty, or charging.
At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimize the number of USB adaptors we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support
The packaging of this shaver is plastic-free and made out of 90% recycle material, while our blade production facility uses 100% renewable electricity.
Keep the shaving head clean and safe between shaves or when traveling.
