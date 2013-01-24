Home
  Easy to combine with breastfeeding
    Philips Avent Natural baby bottle

    SCF070/24
    Overall rating / 5

    Easy to combine with breastfeeding

    Our Natural bottle with an ultra soft teat more closely resembles the breast. The wide breast-shaped teat with flexible spiral design and comfort petals allows natural latch on and makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits

    Philips Avent Natural baby bottle

    Easy to combine with breastfeeding

    Our Natural bottle with an ultra soft teat more closely resembles the breast. The wide breast-shaped teat with flexible spiral design and comfort petals allows natural latch on and makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding.

    Easy to combine with breastfeeding

    Our Natural bottle with an ultra soft teat more closely resembles the breast. The wide breast-shaped teat with flexible spiral design and comfort petals allows natural latch on and makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits

    Philips Avent Natural baby bottle

    Easy to combine with breastfeeding

    Our Natural bottle with an ultra soft teat more closely resembles the breast. The wide breast-shaped teat with flexible spiral design and comfort petals allows natural latch on and makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits

      Easy to combine with breastfeeding

      Natural latch on

      • 1 Bottle
      • 9oz/260ml
      • Slow flow teat
      • 1m+
      Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped teat

      Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped teat

      The wide breast shaped teat promotes a natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

      Ultra soft teat designed to mimic the feel of the breast

      Ultra soft teat designed to mimic the feel of the breast

      The teat has an ultra soft texture, designed to mimic the feel of the breast.

      Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

      Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

      Flexible spiral design, combined with our unique comfort petals to create a flexible teat, allowing for a more natural feed without teat collapse.

      Anti-colic valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort

      Anti-colic valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort

      Anti-colic valve designed to keep air away from your baby’s tummy, to help reduce colic and discomfort.

      Teats with different flow rates available

      Teats with different flow rates available

      The Philips Avent Natural range offers different teat softness and increasing flow rates for every development stage of your baby.

      Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

      Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

      Due to the unique shape, the bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby’s tiny hands.

      Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

      Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

      Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.

      Compatible with the Philips Avent Natural range

      Compatible with the Philips Avent Natural range

      Mix and match our breast pump, bottle and cup parts, and create the product that works for you, when you need it!

      This bottle is BPA free*

      This bottle is BPA free*

      The Philips Avent Natural bottle is made of BPA free* material (polypropylene).

      Technical Specifications

      • Material

        Bottle
        • Polypropylene
        • BPA free*
        Teat
        • Silicone
        • BPA free*

      • What is included

        Baby Bottle
        1  pcs

      • Design

        Bottle design
        • Ergonomic shape
        • Wide neck

      • Ease of use

        Bottle use
        • Easy to hold
        • Easy to assemble
        • Easy to clean

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0-12 months

      • Functions

        Latch on
        • Natural latch on
        • Easy combine breast and bottle
        Teat
        Unique comfort petals, Ultra soft and flexible teat
        Anti-colic valve
        Yes

          • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
          • What colic is, and how it affects babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby’s digestive system. Symptoms include crying and fussing.