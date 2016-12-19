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  • Supports your child's development
  • Supports your child's development
  • Supports your child's development
  • Supports your child's development
  • Supports your child's development
  • Supports your child's development
  • Supports your child's development
  • Supports your child's development
  • Supports your child's development
  • Supports your child's development
  • Supports your child's development
  • Supports your child's development

Discontinued

Philips AventFreeflow pacifiers

SCF186/26

3.7

| (3) Reviews

Supports your child's development

The Philips Avent Pacifier 18m+ supports your child’s development and changing soothing needs. Its bite resistant nipple respects growing teeth and gums while still providing comfort. Available in a range of cute designs and colors.

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Bite resistant nipple

Supports your child's development

  • With bite resistant nipple

  • 18m+

  • Orthodontic & BPA-Free

  • 2-pack

Bite resistant nipple for your toddler

Bite resistant nipple for your toddler

This pacifier's bite resistant nipple is designed especially for older babies.*

Extra air holes let your baby's skin breathe

Extra air holes let your baby's skin breathe

Skin needs to breathe, especially your little one's. Our shield has 6 air holes for extra airflow, designed to reduce skin irritation.

Made at our award-winning site in the UK

Made at our award-winning site in the UK

You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This pacifier was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

3

Reviews

4
3
2

19/12/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

fun design

still use for my daughter at night and we both really like the designs.

This review was made for SCF186/23 Freeflow soothers

This review was made for SCF186/23 Freeflow soothers

16/12/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Daughter still likes for sleeping

My daughrter still finds these very comfortable and helps her sleep

This review was made for SCF186/23 Freeflow soothers

This review was made for SCF186/23 Freeflow soothers

14/01/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Not very bite resistant

My son only has a dummy at night time, it took him less than 5 waking hours (spread over 4 nights) to destroy 2 of these dummies!

This review was made for SCF186/24 Freeflow soothers

This review was made for SCF186/24 Freeflow soothers

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024. 

  1. No 1 global pacifier brand

  2. this pacifier should not be used as a teether. Resistant to occassional bites.

  3. For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use

  4. Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage

  5. 2014 Manufacturer of the Year