Ultra comfort and confidence
The Philips Avent disposable breast pads help to support your breast feeding journey. Honeycomed texture, ultra thin ultra absorbent core and leak proof & breathable design, make you feel dry and comortable day and night. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Ultra comfort and confidence
The Philips Avent disposable breast pads help to support your breast feeding journey. Honeycomed texture, ultra thin ultra absorbent core and leak proof & breathable design, make you feel dry and comortable day and night. See all benefits
Ultra comfort and confidence
The Philips Avent disposable breast pads help to support your breast feeding journey. Honeycomed texture, ultra thin ultra absorbent core and leak proof & breathable design, make you feel dry and comortable day and night. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Ultra comfort and confidence
The Philips Avent disposable breast pads help to support your breast feeding journey. Honeycomed texture, ultra thin ultra absorbent core and leak proof & breathable design, make you feel dry and comortable day and night. See all benefits
Honeycomb top sheet is soft and comfortable against your skin.
Ultra absorbent core helps to trap moisture and keep skin dry day and night.
Individually wrapped for your hygiene, perfect for on-the-go.
Out layer provides leak proof effect to keep clothes dry, yet gives breathable feeling.
2 adhesive strips to keep pads in place.
Only 2 mm thin on average with contoured shape, helps to make pads invisible under clothes.
Developed in collaboration with a midwife and breastfeeding advisor who has been supporting mums with breastfeeding for 20 years.
Country of origin
Design
Dimensions
Material
What is included