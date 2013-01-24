Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Philips Avent

Microwave Steam Sterilizer

SCF271/07
Avent
Overall rating / 5
Avent
  • Ultra fast and convenient Ultra fast and convenient Ultra fast and convenient
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Microwave Steam Sterilizer

    SCF271/07
    Overall rating / 5

    Ultra fast and convenient

    Philips Avent SCF271/07 Microwave Steam Sterilizer's lightweight, compact design makes it ideal for sterilizing feeding bottles in and out of the home. Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if lid is unopened.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Avent Microwave Steam Sterilizer

    Ultra fast and convenient

    Philips Avent SCF271/07 Microwave Steam Sterilizer's lightweight, compact design makes it ideal for sterilizing feeding bottles in and out of the home. Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if lid is unopened.

    Ultra fast and convenient

    Philips Avent SCF271/07 Microwave Steam Sterilizer's lightweight, compact design makes it ideal for sterilizing feeding bottles in and out of the home. Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if lid is unopened.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Avent Microwave Steam Sterilizer

    Ultra fast and convenient

    Philips Avent SCF271/07 Microwave Steam Sterilizer's lightweight, compact design makes it ideal for sterilizing feeding bottles in and out of the home. Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if lid is unopened.

    Similar products

    See all baby-bottle-sterilizers

      Ultra fast and convenient

      Sterilizes 6 feeding bottles in 2 minutes

      Ultra fast, easy to use

      Ultra fast, easy to use

      Just add water, load and place in the microwave for 2 min. 2 min at 1100-1850 Watt, 4 min at 850-1000 Watt, 6 min at 500-850 Watt.

      Compact and lightweight

      Compact and lightweight

      Fits most microwaves. Convenient for travel.

      Large capacity

      Large capacity

      Holds up to six 260 ml/ 9oz Avent baby bottles or two Philips Avent Breast Pumps and two Avent baby bottles.

      Safe, easy handling

      Safe, easy handling

      Clips close lid securely and side grips stay cooler to aid in safe handling.

      Effective sterilization

      Effective sterilization

      Based on the hospital principle, the intensive heat of the steam eliminates harmful bacteria.

      Ideal for home and travel

      Ideal for home and travel

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight
        740  g
        Dimensions
        166 (H), 280 (W), 280 (L)  mm

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • What is included

        Microwave steam sterilizer
        1  pcs
        Tongs
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0 - 6 months

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item