SCF300/20
Express more. Quickly.
The unique Philips Avent BPA Free Manual Breast Pump SCF300/20 assures you enhanced efficiency, being clinically proven to express more milk than a hospital grade double electric pump*.See all benefits
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Five, soft petal massagers of the Philips Avent breast pump gently flex in and out as you pump and work with the vacuum to imitate your baby’s suckling.
Patented massage cushions of the Philips Avent breast pump flex in and out, replicating baby's suckling action and is intended to help stimulate a fast natural let down.
Quiet and portable.
Clinically proven to express more milk than a hospital grade double electric pump*.
The gentle-draw vacuum mimics baby's suckling to create a steady milk flow that requires less pumping.
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