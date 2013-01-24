Home
    A light, breathable pacifier

    Soothe your baby with a pacifier that lets its skin breathe. The Philips Avent ultra air has extra large holes to keep skin dry. Its lightweight shield is designed for maximum air flow. Available in various colors and designs. See all benefits

      A light, breathable pacifier

      Extra-large air holes let your baby's skin breathe

      • Lets your baby’s skin breathe
      • 0-6m
      • Orthodontic & BPA-Free
      • 2-pack
      4 extra large air holes

      4 extra large air holes

      ultra air is designed to allow maximum air flow, so your baby's sensitive skin can breathe.

      Skin stays drier while soothing

      Skin stays drier while soothing

      Your little one's skin stays drier while soothing, thanks to this pacifier's breathable design which creates a maximum air flow.

      Rounded edges for comfortable soothing

      Rounded edges for comfortable soothing

      The ultra air shield is lightweight and features rounded edges for your baby's comfort.

      98% of babies accept our ultra air pacifier*

      98% of babies accept our ultra air pacifier*

      Babies know what they like! We asked moms how their little ones respond to our textured silicone nipples and on average 98% said that their baby accepts the Philips Avent ultra soft and ultra air pacifiers.

      Textured, silky nipple for soothing comfort

      Textured, silky nipple for soothing comfort

      This pacifier’s silky, textured silicone nipple soothes and comforts your little one.

      Designed for natural oral development

      Designed for natural oral development

      Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.

      Sterilize and store in one handy case

      Sterilize and store in one handy case

      The ultra air travel case doubles as a sterilizer, so all you need to do is add some water and pop it in the microwave. Then rest easy that it's clean for the next use.

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        ultra air pacifier
        2  pcs

      • Accessories included

        Sterilizer/carrying case
        Yes

      • Safety

        Safety ring handle
        Yes
        BPA-free
        Yes

      • Hygiene

        Easy to clean
        Yes
        Can be sterilized
        Yes
        Dishwasher safe
        Yes

          Awards

          • 2016-2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% nipple acceptance of the textured Philips Avent nipple used in our 0-6m and 6-18m ultra air and ultra soft pacifiers.
          • For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
          • No 1 global pacifier brand
          • 2014 Manufacturer of the Year