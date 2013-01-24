Home
  Keeps your straw cup hygienic always
    Philips Avent Straw Cups

SCF764/00

    SCF764/00
    Find support for this product

    Keeps your straw cup hygienic always

    The Philips Avent replacement straw set SCF764/00 with brush includes 2 replaceable straw sets and a cleaning brush. This means that the straw in the cup can always be kept clean and hygienic for use at anytime!

    Philips Avent Straw Cups

    Keeps your straw cup hygienic always

    The Philips Avent replacement straw set SCF764/00 with brush includes 2 replaceable straw sets and a cleaning brush. This means that the straw in the cup can always be kept clean and hygienic for use at anytime! See all benefits

      Keeps your straw cup hygienic always

      Replacement silicone straws with cleaning brush

      • Replacement straw sets
      • With brush
      All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

      All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • What is included

        Replacement straws
        2 sets
        Brush
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stages
        • 12 months +
        • 18 months +

