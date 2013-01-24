Home
    Helps with the transition to grown up drinking

    Make it easy for your toddler to transition from sippy cups to open cup drinking, without the mess! The lip-activated technology means liquid only flows from the cup when the child's lip is pressed against the rim.

      260ml
      9oz
      9m+
      This spoutless cup allows for drinking from 360° all around the rim, just like an adult cup.

      The design of this spoutless cup allows teeth to grow healthily.

      This spoutless cup features a unique valve that's lip-activated so liquid only flows from the cup when the child's lip is pressed against the rim. Between sips, the valve automatically shuts so you won't have to worry about spills or messes.

      The cup has integrated handles, providing your toddler with the option to grip the cup by it's container or it's easy-grip handles.

      Keeps the cup clean whether at home or on the go.

      This Philips Avent cup is made from BPA free material.

      The parts of this cup are conveniently dishwasher safe. Disassemble the cup and let your dishwasher do the work or wash by hand in soapy water.

      We support children's journey towards independent drinking, helping to enable an easy transition from breast or bottle to open cup. Learning from health care professionals, our different solutions with nipples, soft and hard spouts, straws and 360° drinking rims follow the development of your child and stimulate his newly acquired motor and drinking skills.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Indonesia
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        9 months +

      • Logistic data

        Unit size
        114mm(L) x 77mm(W) x 113mm(H)  mm
        Packaging size - EU version
        114mm(L) x 85mm(W) x 177mm(H)  mm
        Packaging size - US version
        114mm(L) x 85mm(W) x 162mm(H)  mm

      • What is included

        Container
        1  pcs
        Screw ring with handle
        1  pcs
        Valve system (3 parts)
        1 set
        User manual
        1  pcs

          • 77% of surveyed pediatric dentists agree that this cup allows healthy oral development (independent online research, USA, April 2016)
          • 72% of surveyed pediatric dentists would recommend the lip-activated technology(independent online research, USA, April 2016)