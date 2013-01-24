Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Philips Avent

Baby Care set

SCH400/00
Avent
Overall rating / 5
1 Awards
Avent
  • My first baby care set My first baby care set My first baby care set
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Baby Care set

    SCH400/00
    Overall rating / 5
    1 Awards

    My first baby care set

    With our Baby care set SCH400 you can give the best care to your little one. The compact set includes an accurate, comfortable & quickly measuring digital thermometer, soft tip nasal aspirator, finger tooth brush, nail and hair care set. See all benefits

    Philips Avent Baby Care set

    My first baby care set

    With our Baby care set SCH400 you can give the best care to your little one. The compact set includes an accurate, comfortable & quickly measuring digital thermometer, soft tip nasal aspirator, finger tooth brush, nail and hair care set. See all benefits

    My first baby care set

    With our Baby care set SCH400 you can give the best care to your little one. The compact set includes an accurate, comfortable & quickly measuring digital thermometer, soft tip nasal aspirator, finger tooth brush, nail and hair care set. See all benefits

    Philips Avent Baby Care set

    My first baby care set

    With our Baby care set SCH400 you can give the best care to your little one. The compact set includes an accurate, comfortable & quickly measuring digital thermometer, soft tip nasal aspirator, finger tooth brush, nail and hair care set. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all baby-thermometers

      My first baby care set

      All baby care essentials in one complete set

      • All baby care essentials
      • Complete set
      • Boys and girls
      Digital thermometer with professional accuracy*

      Digital thermometer with professional accuracy*

      Quickly, comfortably and accurately measure your baby's temperature. The digital thermometer has professional accuracy* and the flexible tip provides extra comfort for you and your baby.

      Nasal Aspirator with soft and flexible tip

      Nasal Aspirator with soft and flexible tip

      The nasal aspirator helps to open your babies airways to help your baby feel and sleep better.

      Nail and hair care set

      Nail and hair care set

      Complete nail care set with rounded-tip scissors, nail clipper and three emery boards. And a hair care set with rounded-tip comb and soft hair brush.

      Compact and structured set

      The structured set offers room for your additional baby care products, whilst it is compact and convenient to take with you. Ideal for travel and nursery.

      Finger tooth brush

      Softly massage your baby's gums or teeth.

      A perfect gift

      A perfect gift for all (first time) parents.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Battery 1,55VDC (LR41)
        Battery life
        > 100 operating hours
        Measurement range
        35°C to 42.9°C range
        Accuracy
        ±0.1°C for 35°C to 42°C range
        Compliance
        Conforms to MDD93/42/EEC

      • Logistic data

        F-box dimensions (W x H x D)
        117 x 174.5 x 51  mm

      • Development stages

        Stages
        All stages

      • Gender

        For
        Boy and girl

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • * ±0.1°C between 35°C and 42 °C at room temperature 22°C