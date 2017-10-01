Search terms

EN
AR

Headphones with mic

SHE3015WT/00
Find support for this product
  • Extra bass Extra bass Extra bass
    -{discount-value}

    Headphones with mic

    SHE3015WT/00
    Overall rating / 5

    Extra bass

    Philips SHE3015 headphones with soft body earbuds offer a comfortable fit. Available in eye-catching colors. The built-in mic and control make handsfree talking on mobile easy. See all benefits

    Available in:

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Headphones with mic

    Extra bass

    Philips SHE3015 headphones with soft body earbuds offer a comfortable fit. Available in eye-catching colors. The built-in mic and control make handsfree talking on mobile easy. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Over-ear

      Extra bass

      Soft body for comfy fit

      • 14.8mm drivers/open-back
      • Earbud

      14.8mm speaker drivers for high quality sound

      Large 14.8mm speaker drivers squeezed into earbud headphones deliver high quality sound.

      Built-in microphone switches you from music to phone calls

      The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected with what matter most to you.

      Flexi-Grip design for durabilit

      A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.

      Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity

      Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

      Rubberized front caps for wearing comfort

      A rubberized front cap provide a totally soft body for wearing comfort.

      Soft body ensures a comfortable fit

      The transparent, rubberized headphone body molds itself to the shape of the ear for comfortable listening.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        open
        Frequency response
        9 - 22 000  Hz
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Type
        Dynamic
        Voice coil
        copper
        Speaker diameter
        14.8  mm
        Sensitivity
        107  dB
        Maximum power input
        25  mW
        Impedance
        16  ohm

      • Connectivity

        Type of cable
        copper
        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Finishing of connector
        nickel plated
        Cable length
        1  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        34,5  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Width
        19,7  cm
        Gross weight
        1,2586  kg
        Height
        16,3  cm
        GTIN
        1 69 23410 73226 6
        Nett weight
        0,3216  kg
        Tare weight
        0,9370  kg

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        17,9  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        8  cm
        Height
        6  cm
        Nett weight
        0,0402  kg
        Gross weight
        0,1287  kg
        Tare weight
        0,0885  kg
        GTIN
        2 69 23410 73226 3

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        17,5  cm
        Packaging type
        Dummy
        Type of shelf placement
        Dummy
        Width
        5,2  cm
        Depth
        2,8  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        69 23410 73226 9
        Gross weight
        0,0339  kg
        Nett weight
        0,0134  kg
        Tare weight
        0,0205  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        2,1  cm
        Width
        1,6  cm
        Depth
        1,25  cm
        Weight
        0,0134  kg

      • Design

        Color
        White

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.