      White extension socket

      Expand your number of outlets to 5

      • Home electronics
      • 5 outlets
      • 3 m
      • individual switch

      4 Outlets

      Convert one outlet into four outlets. Allowing you to plug in multiple devices from one single AC outlet.

      3 m power cord

      Provides power to the unit which can be 3 m from the AC outlet.

      Individual on/off power switch

      This individual switch controls each outlet power on the extension socket. Save money and energy

      LED Power indicator

      LED lights for each sockets to indicate the on/off status.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product dimensions

        Width
        7.54  cm
        Height
        33.1  cm
        Depth
        2.57  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        41  cm
        Width
        12  cm
        Depth
        8.5  cm
        EAN
        48 95229 11061 8
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton

      • Outer Carton

        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11061 5
        Number of consumer packagings
        24

      • Inner Carton

        GTIN
        2 48 95229 11061 2
        Number of consumer packagings
        12

