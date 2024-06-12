Search terms

1000 Series

Garment steamer

STE1020/46
    The Philips Garment Steamer 1000 Series is your everyday companion for easy de-wrinkling. Thanks to multiple steam settings and the large water tank, you can conveniently steam all kinds of fabrics quickly and effectively without interruptions. See all benefits

      Long-lasting steam with 1.8L water tank

      • 1.8L detachable water tank
      • Integrated hanger on top
      • 3 steam settings
      • 36 g/min continuous steam
      • Up to 99.9% of bacteria* removed
      The large 1.8L water tank can be detached for easy refill to ensure long steaming sessions with no interruptions.

      The steam engine produces 36g/min of powerful continuous steam to enable de-wrinkling with only a few strokes

      Set your preferred steam setting for optimal results on different fabric. Use low steam for thinner fabrics and a more powerful setting for thicker fabrics and coats.

      Whenever you need it, the steamer is ready in 45 seconds to help you with last minute touch-ups.

      The steamer is safe to use on all ironable fabrics and garments. The steam plate can be safely pressed against any clothing with no risk of burning; a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.

      Prolonged hot steam kills 99.9% of bacteria and dust mites* and removes odors to keep garments fresh.

      Thanks to the compact design of the base and the collapsible double poles, the steamer can be easily stored after use

      The double poles can be adjusted to the desired height to hang your garments and steam them comfortably.

      Extra accessories are included with the steamer to enhance your steaming experience: a heat-proof glove for extra protection, a fabric brush for deeper steam penetration and a hanger on top for better convenience.

      Technical Specifications

      • Calc management

        Limescale management
        Easy Rinse

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Material steam plate
        Plastic
        Pole(s)
        Double poles
        Integrated wheels
        No
        Power
        1800 W
        Country of production
        China
        Steam rate
        36 g/min
        Steam boost
        No
        Steam settings
        3
        Steam trigger
        No
        Water tank
        1.8L, detachable
        Accessories
        Hanger, Glove, Brush

      • Design

        Color
        Soft red

      • Easy to use

        Heat up time
        45  s
        Safe on all ironable fabrics
        Even delicates like silk
        Power cord length
        1.5  m
        Hose length
        1.33  m
        Iron dock
        Yes, frontal, on top
        Automatic shut-off
        No

      • Guarantee

        General warranty
        2 years

      • Size and weight

        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        35 x 34.7 x 42.7  cm
        Total weight with packaging
        4.80  kg
        Weight of steamer head
        270  g
        Dimensions of the steamplate
        55.67 cm²
        Total weight of the product
        2.95 kg
        Product dimensions (W x H x L) stowed away
        30.3 x 117.9 x 43.4
        Product dimensions (W x H x L) fully extended
        30.3 x 168.2 x 43.4

          • *tested by third party institute for E. Coli , S. Aureus, C. Albicans and mites on cotton with 10 seconds steaming time
