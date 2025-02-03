Search terms

    2000 series Kids' on-ear headphones

    TAK2000MP/00

    Super safe, super fun!

    Let the kids rock with these colorful wired headphones! They’re light, tough, and volume-limited for safe listening. Got friends over? Audio share lets children daisy chain their headphones with a friend’s so they can listen together.

    2000 series Kids' on-ear headphones

    Super safe, super fun!

    • On-ear wired headphones
    • Volume limited to 85 dB
    • Customizable. Audio share
    • Durable and foldable

    Always safe, always fun. Volume limited to 85 dB*

    Specially designed to be safe for young ears, these headphones have been volume limited to 85 dB*. Music, cartoons, movies, educational videos: whatever they’re into, you can relax knowing they won’t be listening too loud.

    Kid-friendly comfort and easy to use

    Smaller ear cups with soft ear-cup cushions keep these lightweight headphones comfortable for kids. The cushioned headband also adjusts easily for the perfect fit and features dots on the back that help children see which way around to put the headphones on.

    Audio sharing for double the fun

    A built-in audio-sharing port means you can daisy chain these headphones so kids can listen together from the same device. Simply connect a standard 3.5 mm headphone cable to the audio-sharing port on these headphones, then plug the other end of the cable into the headphone socket on the second pair of headphones.

    Colorful design with customizable ear cups

    The multi-colored design makes the headphones stand out in all the right ways—and kids can customize their headphones using their own works of art! Simply lift the transparent ear-cup window, add their drawings or paintings, and click the window closed again.

    Tough, durable, and foldable

    Made from durable, non-toxic materials, these headphones are built to withstand the rigors of daily use by kids. When not in use, they can be folded flat for easy storage in a drawer. Or you can fold them flat and inwards, creating a compact bundle that easily fits into pockets and bags.

    Compatible with most devices. 3.5 mm to USB-C cable in box

    These wired headphones connect to devices via USB-C, which makes them compatible with most laptops, phones, and tablets. The detachable USB-C headphone jack adapter with attached 3.5mm cable is included in the box.

    Clear calls with friends and family

    A built-in microphone lets kids take calls with family and friends. A dedicated mic picks up the sound of their voice, while a noise-reduction algorithm quietens some of the background noise from the world around them.

    Warm, natural sound. Philips sound signature

    Movies to music, they’ll love what they hear! These on-ear kids’ headphones feature large 32 mm drivers, tuned to the Philips sound signature. Whatever they’re into, they’ll enjoy a warm, natural sound with deep bass.

    Thoughtful design. Responsible packaging

    These headphones feature recycled materials, while our plastic-free packaging uses FSC-certified recycled cardboard and soy-based ink. To avoid shipping unwanted cables, the 3.5 mm standard audio cable required to daisy chain headphones is not included in the box.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      Closed
      Frequency range
      20 - 20,000 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      32 mm
      Impedance
      32 Ohm
      Maximum power input
      20 mW
      Sensitivity
      112 dB (1K Hz, 179 mV)
      Driver type
      Dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Cable length
      1.2 m
      3.5mm headphone jack
      Yes

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      20.30  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      15.00  cm
      Gross weight
      0.910  kg
      Height
      21.70  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 15895 2
      Nett weight
      0.41  kg
      Tare weight
      0.50  kg

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      21.7  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      18.8  cm
      Depth
      4.6  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 15895 5
      Gross weight
      0.245  kg
      Nett weight
      0.135  kg
      Tare weight
      0.110  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      18.00  cm
      Width
      16.00  cm
      Depth
      4.00  cm
      Weight
      0.135  kg

    • Accessories

      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      Included adapters
      USB-C jack adapter

    • Design

      Color
      Magenta Purple
      Wearing style
      Headband
      Foldable design
      Flat/In-wards
      Ear coupling material
      Synthetic leather
      Ear fitting
      On-ear
      Earcup type
      Closed-back

    • Telecommunication

      Microphone for call
      1 mic

    • UPC

      UPC
      8 40063 20593 2

    • *Volume limited to 85 dB in accordance with EN 50332 standards for safe listening.
