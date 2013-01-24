Other items in the box
- Warranty certificate
- Quick start guide
Wake up ready to go
Keep it simple with this FM digital clock radio. Plenty of presets make station navigation a breeze, and you can set the alarm to wake you to a gently rising radio volume. Want to sleep in? Just reach out and hit the snooze button. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The FM tuner delivers clear reception, and you can set up to 10 presets for your favorite stations. The display shows the time clearly.
Drift into restful sleep with your favorite station playing in the background. You can set the clock's Sleep Timer to play the radio for up to 2 hours. After your preset time has elapsed, the radio turns off.
The dual alarm function lets you set two different alarms, and the Gentle Wake function deploys a gradually increasing radio volume to ease you into the day.
This alarm clock has a battery backup. If there's a power failure, you won't have to reset the clock and your alarm settings will be saved.
