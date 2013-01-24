Check if the blade is clogged with hair, or if it shows signs of wear and tear. If it is clogged, try rinsing it or soaking it in some lukewarm water until all the hair and dirt is removed. Be careful not to tap your blade against a hard surface like the sink, as this can damage it.

If the blade looks damaged, please replace it immediately. To buy new blades for your Philips OneBlade visit our

online shop

.