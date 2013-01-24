How to clean the dust container of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner
If your Philips Vacuum is equipped with a dust container and you would like to know how to clean it, please follow these step-by-step instructions.
Instructions to clean your Philips Vacuum Cleaner's dust container
You can follow the steps below to clean the dust container of your Philips Vacuum Cleaner:
- Empty the container in the bin of your Philips Vacuum.
- Remove the filter from the container (if it has one).
- Clean the inside of the dust container with a moist cloth (do not put it in the dishwasher and do not immerse it in water).
- When the container is fully dry, place the filter back in it.
- Place the container back into your Philips Vacuum.