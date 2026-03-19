Cleaning your toothbrush and brush heads regularly improves their lifespan and performance. Clean your toothbrush after use by rinsing your brush head and bristles. Wipe the handle with a damp cloth.
You can sanitize your toothbrush head daily using the Philips Sonicare UV Brush Head Sanitizer, which removes 99% of all bacteria from your brush heads.
We recommend carrying out a detailed weekly cleaning session. Just follow the easy steps below:
Never use the dishwasher to clean your toothbrush or any of its accessories. Avoid using sharp objects on the rubber seal or buttons, as they may damage them.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.