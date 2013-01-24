My Philips Espresso Machine does not froth the milk well
If the milk frothing quality from your Philips Espresso Machine is less than awaited, try our tips to solve this issue yourself.
Milk temperature
- We advise to always use cold refrigerated milk to ensure great milk foam. A higher milk temperature can affect the frothing quality.
Amount of milk
- It is important that you use enough milk to prevent air being drawn and affects the frothing result. Try increasing the amount of milk to improve the milk foam.
Milk type
- Various types of milk can result in a different amount of foam and quality. We recommend you to use one of the following milk types:
- Semi-skimmed cow's milk
- Full-fat cow’s milk
- Lactose-free milk
The milk system is dirty
- To ensure a good quality milk froth always ensure that the milk system and all its related parts are clean. Clean the parts according to the information in the user manual.
Always pay special attention to cleaning the milk circuit system in your coffee machine. Try to prevent milk from drying up in it, as dried up milk is difficult to remove.
Please note: Only the LatteGo milk system is dishwasher safe. Other milks systems, such as milk carafes, are not dishwasher safe.
If these solutions did not solve the issue, please contact us for further assistance.