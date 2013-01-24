The small, compact super-automatic espresso machines are ideal for everyday use. Thanks to the removable brewing unit and integrated AquaClean technology, they are easy to care for and clean. The world of coffee, made easy.
Various milk systems
Various milk systems are available on Philips fully automatic espresso machines:
With the classic milk frother (panarello), you froth the milk manually by holding the frothing nozzle in the milk. The automatic milk frother pulls the milk through a hose directly from the milk container (e.g. milk carton or included milk container) and froths it automatically.
Coffee variety, according to your taste
With Phillips fully automatic coffee machines you can prepare the coffee you want at any time. Depending on the model, you can easily adjust the coffee strength, quantity, milk length, temperature and degree of grinding individually. Enjoy your very own coffee moment at any time - prepared from freshly ground beans and fresh milk.
AquaClean water filter
The patented AquaClean water filter ensures hygienic, clear water - without impurities. This eliminates the need to descale the fully automatic coffee machine for up to 5,000 cups*. On the other hand, the filtered water also achieves the best coffee quality.
*With 8 filter changes. Change interval depends on beverage selection and number of rinsing and cleaning processes.
Grinder made of 100% ceramic
In contrast to commercially available stainless-steel grinders are 100% pure ceramic: extremely hard and precise, with which the grinding degree can be individually adjusted for maximum aroma.
Visible hygiene thanks to removable brewing unit
The brewing group is the heart of every fully automatic coffee machine and should be cleaned regularly. The completely removable brewing group gives you easy access to the inside of the machine and easy cleaning by rinsing under running water.