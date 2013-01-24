Home
The world of coffee, made easy — with fully automatic espresso machines from Philips

Philips fully automatic espresso machines make it easy to enjoy a variety of coffee specialties made from freshly ground beans and fresh milk at the touch of a button.

The small, compact super-automatic espresso machines are ideal for everyday use. Thanks to the removable brewing unit and integrated AquaClean technology, they are easy to care for and clean. The world of coffee, made easy.
Philips LatteGo 5400

Philips 3200 Series LatteGo

With the Philips 3200 LatteGo, you can prepare up to five aromatic coffee specialties using fresh beans and milk.

LatteGo is one of the easiest milk systems to clean* as it only has two parts and no hoses — just run it under the tap or put it in the dishwasher.

Enjoy velvety, creamy coffee specialties such as latte macchiato and cappuccino at the touch of a button.

Enjoy a care-free coffee experience — the built-in AquaClean water filter provides up to 5000 cups** before descaling.

20,000 cups of coffee to enjoy thanks to the 100% ceramic burr grinder.

*Based on consumer testing in Germany for Full Automatic Espresso Machines (2018)

**When the filter is replaced eight times. Replacement interval depends on drink selection and the number of rinse/cleaning operations.
Philips 3200

Enjoy the benefits of your Philips fully automatic espresso machine, cup after cup

Various milk systems are available on Philips fully automatic espresso machines:

With the classic milk frother (panarello), you froth the milk manually by holding the frothing nozzle in the milk. The automatic milk frother pulls the milk through a hose directly from the milk container (e.g. milk carton or included milk container) and froths it automatically.


The built-in milk jug automatically froths the milk and allows you to store it hygienically in the fridge. The LatteGo milk system offers maximum convenience. It consists of only two parts and no hoses, meaning that can be thoroughly cleaned in seconds. Enjoying coffee has never been easier.

Coffee variety

Coffee variety, according to your taste

 

With Phillips fully automatic coffee machines you can prepare the coffee you want at any time. Depending on the model, you can easily adjust the coffee strength, quantity, milk length, temperature and degree of grinding individually. Enjoy your very own coffee moment at any time - prepared from freshly ground beans and fresh milk.
The patented AquaClean water filter ensures hygienic, clear water - without impurities. This eliminates the need to descale the fully automatic coffee machine for up to 5,000 cups*. On the other hand, the filtered water also achieves the best coffee quality. 


*With 8 filter changes. Change interval depends on beverage selection and number of rinsing and cleaning processes.
In contrast to commercially available stainless-steel grinders are 100% pure ceramic: extremely hard and precise, with which the grinding degree can be individually adjusted for maximum aroma.


This allows you to enjoy up to 20,000 cups of constant coffee taste and is particularly gentle on your preferred coffee bean. Fine coffee powder enables a strong espresso, while coarser coffee powder is used to prepare an aromatic coffee. Depending on the model, up to 12 different grinds are available.

Removable brewing unit

Visible hygiene thanks to removable brewing unit

 

The brewing group is the heart of every fully automatic coffee machine and should be cleaned regularly. The completely removable brewing group gives you easy access to the inside of the machine and easy cleaning by rinsing under running water.

