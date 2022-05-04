HD2151/56
Take the hassle out of home cooking with our All-in-One Pressure Cooker. It comes with 35 pre-set cooking programs and 18 safety protection programs for worry-free cooking moments.
*Beef cooked in 30 mins from heat up to all pressure released,compared with 60 mins in stove top cooker.
**Only applies to markets with NutriU app.
From beef to puddings, soups to stews, the Philips All-in-One 3000 Series delivers a speedy pressure-cooking experience. It delivers automatic pressure release in just 7 minutes - 50% faster than stove top cooking.*
*Test with WBSF and moisture content loss in pork and chicken, compared with Philips All-in-One Cooker 3000 and stove top cooking.
Get tastier results with our new Taste Control system - precise pressure and temperature control increases meat tenderness by 22%* and juiciness by 42%.*
Say hello to the culinary expert that gives you meal prep inspirations. Let the NutriU app help you to choose and provide instructions to become a better cook.
Compact footprint suits contemporary kitchens as well as dedicated UI provides extra convenience to process.
The Philips All-in-One Cooker, HD2151/56, with friendly user interface makes the cooking process effortless. It comes with 3-in-1 spoon and measurement cup.
The NutriU app allows you to join a community* of chefs around the world to share tips & tricks, as well as discussing NutriU recipes and articles with other users. You can connect with other passionate cooks, share new ways of cooking, or simply stay in touch with what your family and friends are cooking.
NutriU is your savvy sous-chef, supporting you in the whole cooking experience so that you can confidently experiment with guaranteed results. Find inspiration from hundreds of recipes, prepare with ingredients and cook with step by step guidance to become a better cook.
Philips All-in-One Cooker offers 35 pre-set cooking programs for mealtime variety options at the touch of a button along with the option of three customized cooking programs to cook your favorite dishes.
Philips All-in-One Cooker comes with 3-in-1 spoon and a measurement cup.
All-in-One Cooker has 5L capacity, perfect for whole family serve.
