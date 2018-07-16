The Philips Cordless Vacuum 8000 Series Aqua Plus features the unique Aqua nozzle to clean different dirt types in one go, from dust to sticky stains, with double the suction. Plus, it removes up to 99% of bacteria.
Aqua nozzle is designed specially for vacuuming and wet wiping the floor to remove dust, dirt and sticky stains—in any direction.
The nozzle flexes to smartly auto-adjust the suction to where it's needed to boost performance, using the dual suction channels - one at the front, one at the back. Both suction channels feature a zig-zag design and unique, patented water distribution to maximise performance.
The nozzle features LED lights to illuminate the floor in front of you as you vacuum, highlighting hard-to-detect or previously hidden dirt. This makes dust, fluff, hair and crumbs easy to spot, even under furniture or anywhere you need extra light.
Antibacterial microfiber cloth features Always Clean coating to protect the cloth from bacteria growth after each cleaning session. Two(2) clothes included.
The newest generation lithium-ion batteries provide the longest MAX* performance runtime of any cordless vacuum, so you can clean more than 125m2 in Turbo mode on just one charge. *Runtime and coverage are based on an internal Philips tracking method.
The Philips cordless vacuum Series 8000 Aqua Plus, XC8347, comes with both a 360 suction nozzle and an Aqua nozzle, a crevice-tool, a micro fiber pad, an integrated brush, a mini turbo brush for quick cleaning, an 2-in-1 brush/crevice tool and a wall mount for easy storage.
The cordless vacuum 8000 Series Aqua Plus is the only handle cleaner that you can use to mop wet wipe to refresh your floor. The unique vacuum cleaner and floor cleaner consists of a nozzle that sucks up dust and dirt on the front. This nozzle can be magnetically attached to the mop system. The water reservoir can be filled with water (and possibly cleaning agent). By using the vacuuming and mopping nozzle together, you can easily vacuum and mop wet wipe in one movement.
The vacuum and mop system is suitable for all types of hard floors, including parquet, laminate, PVC and tile floors. The cordless vacuum 8000 Series Aqua Plus can be used with water and if desired / depending on the type of floor with cleaning agent. The suction nozzle can be easily detached from the water reservoir, so that you can also easily vacuum the carpet or a mat.
The vacuum and mop system is suitable for all types of hard floors, including parquet, laminate, PVC and tile floors.
If you are used to brushing with a traditional vacuum cleaner, you will notice that you will have to get used to working with a steel vacuum cleaner. Instead of the device standing on the floor, you must now partly lift the device. The 8000 Series Aqua Plus steel vacuum cleaners from Philips have been specially designed with an ideal weight distribution and optimum maneuverability, making brushing a simple job. Let the device rest on the floor as much as possible and let the device do the work.
The cordless vacuum 8000 Series Aqua Plus has a powerful 25.2V Lithium-Ion battery developed for long-lasting, powerful performance. Use the speed setting that matches every cleaning job. 8000 Series Aqua Plus, with the Aqua nozzle, lasts up to 28 minutes in the Turbo speed mode, 35 minutes in the normal speed mode and even up to 80 minutes in the ECO speed mode. If you use the 360-degree suction nozzle, 8000 Series Aqua will last up to 28 minutes in Turbo speed mode, 35 minutes in normal speed mode, and 70 minutes in ECO speed mode. No other steel vacuum cleaner offers enough usage time to polish your entire house in combination with this performance.
The cordless vacuum 8000 Series Aqua Plus has a powerful 25.2V Lithium-Ion battery developed for long-lasting, powerful performance.
The 8000 Series Aqua Plus is not a water vacuum cleaner and therefore not suitable for vacuuming up liquids. We therefore advise you not to use 8000 Series Aqua Plus in situations such as cleaning up a fallen glass of soda. For the best result it is best to first wipe the liquid dust with a dishcloth and then thoroughly clean the floor with 8000 Series Aqua Plus.
In addition to vacuuming and mopping, the cordless vacuum 8000 Series Aqua Plus has many more useful applications. With the included 360-degree nozzle, with LED lighting, you can vacuum easily and quickly. The 360-degree nozzle can also be used without a handle, which is ideal for vacuuming the stairs, for example. The 8000 Series Aqua Plus comes with several handy accessories, such as the integrated brush on the handle and integrated slit nozzle. Some models also come with a small motorized turbo brush. Ideal for cleaning soft surfaces such as seats or chairs.
