Why do the ingredients in my Philips blender become warm?
Sometimes the high speed of this blender can cause ingredients to warm up
There are different ways to keep your smoothie/ingredients cold:
- You can use the preset blending mode or shorten the blending time under manual blending mode to avoid over blending and warming.
- Put all your ingredients (including liquid) in the fridge before blending.
- Freeze solid ingredients or add 4 to 6 pieces of ice cubes to your blender jar.