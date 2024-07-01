If the text below doesn't help and you're experiencing issues with your Sonicare product, we recommend that you request a warranty exchange. Please click on this link to initiate a warranty exchange.
Your Power Flosser should be cleaned once a week. Please see the instructions below, depending on your model.
Cordless Power Flosser
Warning: Do not clean the Cordless Power Flosser while the charging cord and adapter are attached. Unplug the device and close the charging port cover before cleaning.
Clean the reservoir by gently twisting it clockwise when removed from the power flosser. Hand wash with warm water and mild soap or place in the top rack of a dishwasher.
Clean the handle by wiping it with a soft cloth and mild soap.
Clean the nozzles regularly by removing them from the handle and rinsing the tip under warm water. Every few months or if your nozzle becomes clogged, soak it in a container of 2 parts water and 1 part vinegar for 5 minutes. Rinse the nozzle with warm water.
The internal components, hose, and handle can be cleaned by filling the reservoir with warm water and 1-2 tablespoons of white vinegar. Point the nozzle at the sink and turn the Cordless Power Flosser on, and run the solution until the reservoir is empty. Rinse by repeating with a full reservoir of clean, warm water.
Countertop Power Flosser
Clean the reservoir by gently removing it from the unit by simply pulling it up. Hand wash with warm water and mild soap or placing in the dishwasher.
The base and handle can be cleaned by wiping with a soft cloth and mild soap.
Clean the nozzles regularly by removing them from the handle and rinsing the tip under warm water. Every few months or if your nozzle becomes clogged, soak the nozzle in a container of 2 parts water and 1 part vinegar for 5 minutes. Rinse the nozzle with warm water.
The internal components, hose, and handle can be cleaned by filling the reservoir with warm water and 1-2 tablespoons of white vinegar. Point the nozzle at the sink and turn the Cordless Power Flosser on and run the solution until the reservoir is empty. Rinse by repeating with a full reservoir of clean, warm water.